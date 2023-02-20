Health providers to get one-off payments to ease cost-of-living pressures

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced one-off funding for a range of health and social care organisations (Brian Lawless/PA)

More than 1,450 organisations are to receive one-off payments to ease cost-of-living pressures as part of an 81 million euro allocation from the Government’s Inflation Fund.

Community-based and voluntary health and social care providers are being allocated minimum payments of 1,000 euro, with the payments to be made in the coming weeks.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “Voluntary organisations play absolutely vital roles in providing frontline services to the most vulnerable in our society – people with disabilities, older people, those suffering from addiction, mental health problems and life-limiting illnesses.

“Many of these service providers have faced serious pressures in light of high inflation in 2022.

“I hope that this additional once-off funding will go some way towards recognising those costs.”

The Department of Health has worked with the HSE to finalise a basis for distributing the funding amongst relevant provider organisations.

There are over 1,450 organisations that will receive payments, ranging from local community groups to national service providers.

Around 62m euro will go to disability service providers, 6.8m euro to older persons’ services, 3.9m euro into social inclusion (including drugs and homeless services), 3.3m euro into palliative care, 0.4m euro to health and wellbeing and 0.6m to other organisations operating in the primary care space, including many disease-specific NGOs.

All eligible organisations will shortly receive a letter from the HSE confirming the amount that they will receive and the terms of the fund.