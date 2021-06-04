Health officials to hold talks over rising Covid-19 cases in Limerick

The chief medical officer and minister for health are to hold emergency talks with Limerick politicians and health officials over the spike in Covid-19 cases in the area.

Dr Tony Holohan and Stephen Donnelly will discuss the rising case numbers with Limerick TDs and Senators later on Friday afternoon.

The county has seen a high level of outbreaks from workplaces, social gatherings and indoor settings.

It emerged earlier this week that more than 800 cases of the virus were detected in Limerick in the last two weeks, prompting warnings from health officials.

Today we are reporting a significant increase in cases in Limerick with incidence increasing sharply to 411/100,000.



There have been more than 800 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Limerick in the past fortnight, the majority of which occurred as a result of indoor gatherings. — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) June 3, 2021

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the outbreaks have created a “volatile situation”.

Fianna Fail TD for Limerick and Minister of State Niall Collins said that the public health message needs to be reinforced.

Mr Collins told the PA news agency: “GPs said there has been a general relaxation and dropping of the guard by people.

“That all coupled with the reopening of the economy and summer time – it’s important to reinforce the public health message. There’s no rocket science to this, it’s the basics that work here.

“It’s indoor meetings and gatherings of more than three households outdoors that’s the issue.

“People are worn out and struggling. They want to see a return to normality. The vaccination programme is having a desired effect.

Here are today's open walk-in #COVID19 test centeres:

Carlow, R93Y2V0

Belturbet, H14FP83

Ennis, V95Y981

Dunmanway, P47CK70

Old Mallow Road, T23KR96

Charleville, P56TP20

Letterkenny, F92TD92

Drumlonagher, F94EH30

Blanchardstown, D15YV78

Shrewsbury Road, Dublin 4



(1/5) pic.twitter.com/O3nQfKFAEq — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) June 4, 2021

“We are at a juncture where vaccinations are rolling out, but it serves a timely reminder that the virus has not gone away.

“I would like to two more testing centres, one in the west of the county and one in south-west in Kilmallock.

“Testing centres have been overrun. They have been referring people away to Nenagh and Ennis and they need more capacity.

“I think the further reopening on Monday will help because people will have choices to go into managed settings. The conversation we are having today in Limerick will help raise awareness of this message.”

On Thursday Dr Holohan said: “It is extremely important that everyone in the Limerick region continues to adhere to the public health advice.

“Please avoid crowds, wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, maintain your social distance, socialise outdoors and, most importantly, if you display any symptoms of Covid-19 or suspect you are a close contact of a confirmed case, then attend a test centre for a free test.

Earlier this week, Dr Mai Mannix, director of public health at HSE Mid-West, said the rise in cases was sparked by multiple community outbreaks connected to indoor events, including house parties, indoor gatherings, family and household visits, as well as multiple household events.

“We also had workplace outbreaks and similar outbreaks in school settings,” Dr Mannix added.

“The vast majority (of people) are in their 40s, 30s and downwards.”