Health officials issue warning as Covid rates reach ‘very high’ levels

The deputy chief medical officer has warned that Covid-19 rates are rising across Ireland, with more than 10,000 cases recorded in the last week.

Dr Ronan Glynn said that there is currently a “very high incidence” of Covid-19 in Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan.

He also warned that the incidence of Covid-19 cases are now rising across all age groups – not just among those aged 16-29.

“While vaccination has very positively impacted on the proportion of positive cases who end up in hospital or critical care, the current high and increasing incidence will nevertheless result in a significant number of people getting very sick with Covid-19,” Dr Glynn said.

“At the peak of the second wave in October we had 47 people in critical care. Today we have 43, with eight new admissions in the last 24 hours.”

On Friday, a further 1,978 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

There were 221 Covid-19 patients in hospital on Friday morning, 43 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

“Vaccines work, but they must also be supported by all of us continuing to follow the public health advice to keep each other safe and break the chains of transmission of Covid-19. If you plan to socialise this weekend, risk assess your plans,” Dr Glynn said.

As of Friday morning, around 65,000 children aged 12 to 15 had registered for their Covid-19 vaccine – 24 hours after the portal opened.

It comes with more than 80% of the adult population in Ireland now fully vaccinated and around 90% partially vaccinated.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said it marks a “very strong point” of the country’s vaccine programme.

Vaccinations of children and teenagers will begin this weekend, with more than 23% of those aged 12 to 15 registered to receive the jab.

Great milestones today on the vaccination programme. 0ver 80% of adults now fully vaccinated & almost 90% partially. 65,000 12-15 year olds have registered & many of these will be administered this weekend. Ireland is right be proud the programme & the public's response @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 13, 2021

“As of this morning we’ve almost 65,000 12 to 15-year-olds have registered on the online system,” Mr Reid told RTE.

“Overall it does reflect a very strong point of the national vaccination programme.

“We’re now at 6.28 million vaccines in total administered here.

“It represents a very strong point of the programme that we’re at, and specifically for 12 to 15-year-olds.

Expand Close Citywest Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Citywest Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Many of those who will have registered yesterday will have already received appointments for this weekend, I’m very happy to say that.

“Our teams and vaccination centres are strongly focused to try and get this job done rapidly and quickly.”

There are, however, concerns among the rising number of people in hospital with the virus.

There are currently 207 people in hospital and 37 of those are in ICU.

Mr Reid said there has been a steady increase in the number of people admitted to hospital in recent weeks.

“We’ve all seen there’s a lag effect between high levels of case numbers and hospitalisations, and we are kind of following that trend again,” Mr Reid added.

“As case numbers have risen over the previous two or three weeks, we equally have seen hospitalisations follow.

“Looking forward, a lot depends on what the trajectory looks like for next few weeks. I think we can all take very strong confidence from the vaccination programme of where we at and the expected benefits.”

So we're still on a very efficient distribution and administration of vaccines. Paul Reid

He said that while it hasn’t reached previous high levels of 400 patients, it could still reach high numbers, with further admissions expected throughout August and in September.

Mr Reid also said there is a “hugely compelling argument” for distributing vaccines to the world’s developing countries.

He rejected suggestions that Ireland is hoarding vaccines, adding that it is administering all the vaccines it is currently receiving.

#COVID19 is still spreading.

Remember to: â

- wash your hands

- keep your distance & avoid crowded places

- cover coughs or sneezes

- wear a face covering

- let fresh air into your home by opening windows, doors and air vents as much as possible



We can do this. #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/eix2yRhfwR — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) August 12, 2021

He added that as the vaccine programme moves forward, the Government will decide on how they are used and distributed.

“We haven’t been hoarding vaccines, what we have been doing is, quite efficiently, on receipt of vaccines is storage, distribution, administration, that’s what we were continuing to do,” Mr Reid added.

“The supply lines that we have coming into us at the moment are primarily the mRNA vaccine supply lines, which has just over 200,000, and that’s still what we’re administering, that’s exactly what we’re administered this week.

“So we’re still on a very efficient distribution and administration of vaccines.

“Ultimately, as we move forward, the government have committed to almost 78 million vaccines through the EU process and again, there are decisions for government for the future as well.”