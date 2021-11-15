Health minister warns Covid cases and hospital numbers set to rise further

The health minister has warned that the number of people admitted to hospital and in ICU with Covid-19 will continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Stephen Donnelly spoke to reporters on Monday, ahead of a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19.

That meeting, which is ongoing, will see ministers discuss the latest advice from health officials.

A further 4,570 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland on Monday.

There are now 622 patients in hospitals with the disease, with 117 in intensive care.

Mr Donnelly said: “Cases are continuing to rise rapidly. The pressure on our hospital system, including ICU, continues.

“We have received new modelling, just in the last few hours, which suggests that the cases, hospitalisations and ICU will continue to rise in the coming weeks.”

The health minister also indicated that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is set to recommend an extension to Ireland’s booster programme.

He said: “I am expecting additional advice this evening from NIAC.

“I’ll confirm it later when we have it, but the indications are it is positive in terms of adding significant additional number to those who would be availing of boosters.

“The evidence from the boosters is incredibly strong.

“We have about 1.4 million people already greenlighted for the boosters and working with the HSE it is all hands on deck, in terms of getting them all out.”

Last week, public health experts recommended that the Government advise people to work from home when possible.

The sub-committee is expected to consider a more general use of antigen tests and expanding the use of Covid passes.

Hairdressers and gyms are among some of the places ministers will examine as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin earlier said there were lessons to be learned from other countries, including the UK, in how antigen tests were rolled out.

Mr Martin said he supported the subsidisation of antigen tests to make them “more affordable”, particularly over winter.

The Fianna Fail leader also said he spoke to business traders earlier on Monday ahead of the Government’s consideration of Nphet’s advice on working from home.

He said that the economy suffered when Covid was not “kept in check”.

“There is an inextricable link between the economy doing well and how we keep a lid on Covid,” he added.

“They (traders) do appreciate there has been a significant bounce-back in the economy.

“One of the big issues they have is getting the staff for their various enterprises.

“That illustrates that thousands of people have come back, so the increase in socialisation, the reopening of the economy invariably has led to high case numbers.”

Mr Martin also appealed to people to reduce how much they were socialising, as that would have the biggest impact on reducing the number of Covid cases.

“We have to look at that, individually and collectively as a society.

“That’s important to keep the lid on the virus,” Mr Martin added.

“We are in a much different position this year than last year because of the power of vaccination.

“We are in a serious situation in terms of the rising cases and the health services are under pressure, not just because of Covid, but this year we have a higher level of non-Covid respiratory illnesses.

“That’s creating pressures.

“Across Europe there is essentially a fourth wave.

“There’s a number of steps we can take.

“The rollout of the booster programme is important, and already the data from our public health authorities is that the over-80s age cohort, there is a declining incidence of the disease.

“We are rolling out antigen testing to a more significant degree across wider society.

“We will engage with Nphet and work through the advice in respect of working from home and indeed other issues we will give consideration to.”

On Monday afternoon, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien told reporters that he expected a detailed discussion at Cabinet on Tuesday morning about the latest measures to tackle Ireland’s increasing rate of Covid-19.

He said the Government would be looking specifically at a “reboot” of some of the measures currently in place.

Mr O’Brien referenced the use of the Covid-19 certificate, as well as antigen testing and mask-wearing.

“The figures are concerning and Government are concerned about the increasing incidence of Covid-19 and particularly hospitalisation,” he told reporters at the Custom House in Dublin city centre.

“We need to make sure that our health system is not put under undue strain,” he said.

“I would expect quite a detailed discussion tomorrow at cabinet on the proposals that will be brought forward.”

“I don’t see the situation where we’re looking at re-imposing any restrictions.”

Mr O’Brien said that he would like to see the rollout of the booster programme “expedited”.

Earlier, the Minister for Tourism, Catherine Martin, said the public needed guidance on when and how to use antigen tests.

“I think what they (the public) need now is guidance on that and that’s what needed to be discussed at the cabinet committee, the types of tests that should be used, when they should be used, how to use them.

She added that the tests should be more affordable and accessible.

The Green Party minister also appeared to rule out the hospitality sector using antigen tests alongside Covid passes, saying it was not financially viable for venues.

She also said that compliance with Covid certs and checking identification needed to continue.

“I would say that since July, until the end of October, the HSA (Health and Safety Authority) did do 645 checks, and this included 100 checks on late-night venues.

“The HSE (Health and Safety Executive) did almost 12,000 checks in that same time.”