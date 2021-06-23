Health Minister calls on St Vincent’s to show Irish people ‘more respect’

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has has called on St Vincent’s Healthcare Group to show ‘more respect’ for the people of Ireland after the company rejected calls to sell the site on which the National Maternity Hospital is set to built (Brian Lawless/PA)

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has called on St Vincent’s Healthcare Group to show “more respect” for the people of Ireland.

The company, which owns the site on which the National Maternity Hospital is set to built, has rejected calls to sell it.

The Government has said it will re-engage with St Vincent’s and the Religious Sisters of Charity about buying the land for the new hospital, insisting it must be publicly-owned and free from religious ethos.

Ahead of a Dail motion on Wednesday, calling for the new facility to be built on land owned by the State, the group issued a statement saying it “must retain ownership of the site”.

Mr Donnelly is due to meet the Order for negotiations, but has criticised its approach so far.

He said: “I don’t think setting out conditions like that in press releases is helpful.

“The people of Ireland fund St Vincent’s. I think, given that, the people of Ireland are owed more respect than to be told by press release by St Vincent’s what is or is not going to happen.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG) said it was “aware of renewed public controversy” about the site and the planned Dail debate on Wednesday.

“This hospital is long overdue and we are more than willing to meet with the Government, should it wish to engage with us,” the statement read.

But it said “for the delivery of integrated patient care on the Elm Park campus, SVHG must retain ownership of the site”.

The site on which the hospital is due to be built was owned by religious order the Sisters of Charity, which also founded St Vincent’s University Hospital almost 200 years ago.

SVHG reiterated that the new National Maternity Hospital will be “clinically independent” and “there will be no religious or Vatican influence”.

“All medical procedures, in accordance with the laws of the land, are available in SVHG hospitals, including pregnancy termination, tubal ligation and gender reassignment procedures,” its statement said.

I think they should be cognisant and have a bit more respect for the people of Ireland, who fund their hospital Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

It added that the State’s interests are “protected through the Minister of Health’s ‘Golden Share’, detailed legal agreements and HSE service level agreements”.

On Wednesday, Mr Donnelly condemned the statement as “unhelpful”.

“I don’t think that is a helpful thing for them to be doing, and I think they should be cognisant and have a bit more respect for the people of Ireland, who fund their hospital.

“I don’t think that’s the way to do business. These conversations need to be held and they need to be held respectfully.”

The minister said he would meet stakeholders “soon” to negotiate the issue.

“What I think this comes down to is women in Ireland want to own their own maternity hospital, and they want to own the land that their maternity hospital is built on,” he added.

“I think women in Ireland are sick of being told what is in their best interests when it comes to their sexual and reproductive health.”

He rejected calls for the Government to force the sale of the land by compulsory purchase order (CPO).

“That is not a route that resolves any problems quickly,” he said. “You can end up in court for years.

“What we want to see is a decades-long collaboration between St Vincent’s and the maternity hospital. You don’t start those relationships in court.”

Plans to relocate the National Maternity Hospital from Holles Street to the St Vincent’s University Hospital campus in Dublin 4 have been beset by delays.

Last week, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said there is a risk that the long-awaited move may not go ahead as planned at the Elm Park site, amid concerns over its governance and ownership.

He said a new location may need to be found for the hospital if the Government’s red lines are not met.