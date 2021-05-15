Health appointments cancelled amid HSE IT system cyber attack

Thousands of patients face cancelled appointments and delays to health services next week as the HSE tries to rebuild its IT systems following a cyber attack.

A ransomware attack closed down the State’s IT services on Friday.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has been working with the HSE to identify the affected systems and to bring all systems back online.

The attack affected all of the health service’s national and local systems.

The online booking portal for Covid-19 vaccinations was back up and running, with those aged 50-69 able to register.

The Taoiseach said on Friday Ireland will not pay any ransom and that officials were dealing with the matter “methodically”.

Systems for GP and close-contact Covid-19 test referrals were among the services affected.

The online system for making child protection referrals to the child and family agency, Tusla, was also down.

The online booking portal for Covid-19 vaccinations, which was suspended on Friday due to the attack, was back up and running on Saturday morning.

Anyone between the ages of 50 and 69 can register to receive their jab.

Covid test results and contact tracing services have been successfully restored to normal.



People who have symptoms of COVID-19 should self isolate and can avail of testing on a walk in basis at any of the static or walk in test centres.

The State’s vaccination programme has not been affected and will continue as planned. But some other services will continue to be disrupted well into next week.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the attack had been “challenging” for the HSE but they had managed to continue with the vaccination programme and 52,000 people were vaccinated at the Aviva centre in Dublin on Friday.

Cancer services have been particularly affected, with many non-urgent radiation appointments cancelled.

All outpatient appointments and all non-emergency radiation treatment due to take place on Monday across St Luke’s radiation oncology network sites have been cancelled. These include appointments at St Luke’s Hospital in Rathgar, St Luke’s Centre at Beaumont Hospital and St Luke’s Centre at St James’s Hospital.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the Aviva vaccination centre has surpassed 52,000 vaccinations since they opened.

All radiology appointments at Beaumont on Monday have been cancelled. The hospital said patients will be contacted with a new appointment date.

Naas General Hospital said it has cancelled some outpatient appointments scheduled for Monday. It will be in contact with any patients affected.

All outpatient appointments at St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny due to take place on Monday have ben cancelled with the exception of antenatal appointments. Routine X-ray, physio and cardiac diagnostic appointments have also been cancelled.

All outpatient appointments at the Rotunda maternity hospital in Dublin have been cancelled for Monday and Tuesday unless a patient is 36 weeks pregnant or later.

Due to the ransomware attack on the HSE's IT systems, St Luke's Radiation Oncology Network has been required to make changes to its services for Monday, 17th May.

Gynaecology clinics and appointments have also been affected.

Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin Hospital said it has cancelled its scheduled inpatient and outpatient services for patients on Monday and Tuesday.

Clinically urgent inpatient and day care treatments (such as cancer, haematology, dialysis, cardiac) are not affected.

