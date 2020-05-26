Head of Nursing Homes Ireland accuses Government of ‘isolating’ sector

The head of Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) has accused Government authorities of leaving the nursing home sector and its residents “isolated” at the outbreak of Covid-19.

Tadhg Daly heavily criticised the State’s response to nursing homes as it grappled with clusters of the virus spreading through a number of residential facilities.

The CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland told the special Oireachtas Covid-19 committee that the “dismay will live forever with us”.

Mr Daly gave evidence to the committee on Tuesday as it examines how NHI and the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) managed the pandemic in care homes.

Mr Daly said the sector was left “exasperated” as it needed a specific plan from the Government.

Outlining some of the challenges, Mr Daly said there was insufficient testing of residents and staff, a mass shortfall of personal protective equipment (PPE), aggressive recruitment of nursing home staff and discharges from acute hospitals to nursing homes without testing.

“The NTPF (National Treatment Purchase Fund), the authority responsible for the commissioning of nursing home care, fell silent as homes incurred considerable and responsible costs to manage the pandemic,” Mr Daly said.

Covid-19 has presented the most seismic challenge for our health services and specifically for nursing homes Tadhg Daly, NHI

“The Department of Health eventually intervened.

“Key State organisations left the nursing home sector and its residents isolated in those early days.

“Covid-19 has presented the most seismic challenge for our health services and specifically for nursing homes.”

Sage Advocacy executive director Mervyn Taylor told the committee that the impact of the outbreak has been “frightening” for many residents, and for those with dementia the arrival of people in full PPE was “terrifying”.

“Serious shortages of staff meant that there was little, if any, time to provide support to residents in facilities where many died,” Mr Taylor added.

“For families with relatives who were extremely ill or dying, the inability to visit or to even talk to their loved one by phone was a source of considerable distress and frustration.

“At the core of this issue is the fragmented nature of social care for older people.

Expand Close (PA Graphics) Press Association Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (PA Graphics)

“Home support services, such as they are, are not on a statutory basis, are not regulated and have no clear vision, other than the level of home care packages that can be provided in any one year.

“Care in nursing homes is on a statutory basis and is regulated, but it has an overly complex and ultimately dangerous architecture.”

Meanwhile, an intensive care boss has said hospital staff are “considerably worried” over the risks of a second wave of coronavirus as Ireland relaxes its quarantine rules.

Dr Catherine Motherway, president of the Intensive Care Society of Ireland, said there is particular concern ahead of next winter’s flu season as the hospital system is always under pressure during that period.

Experts have warned of the dangers of a second wave hitting the country if it moves too quickly to relax restrictions on people’s movement.

Professor Motherway told RTE’s Morning Ireland: “I think we’re all considerably worried about that (second wave) in the hospital services because we will always be stressed and under pressure in the winter anyway because of the flu season.

“We do have an anxiety about that and I think the entire hospital system is trying to increase its capacity. We’re going to have to run at less capacity than before, we’re going to have to try and get rid of trolley waits.

Significant milestone today. First day with no reported #CoVid19 deaths since March 21st. This is a day of hope. We will prevail. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) May 25, 2020

“That’s going to be very difficult and will be a significant challenge for those of us trying to get elective surgical activity through the hospital system in the winter.”

The professor said it will take time to see which restrictions, when they are lifted, will have an impact on the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19.

On Monday, Ireland recorded no new Covid-19 deaths for the first time since March. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths is 1,606.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hailed the news as a “day of hope”.

The last day when no death was reported in Ireland was on March 21.

A further 59 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, bringing the number to 24,698.

PA Media