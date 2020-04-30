Harris urges vigilance as Covid-19 reproductive number remains stable

Simon Harris (left) and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Covid-19 Community Assessment Hub in DCU Collins Avenue (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA)

The Health Minister has urged the public to remain vigilant as the reproductive number for Covid-19 in Ireland remains stable.

Speaking in the Dail, Simon Harris said the modelling work in relation to the virus shows the reproductive rate remains between 0.5 and 0.8.

He said that the country has saved more than 3,500 lives by complying with the coronavirus measures.

Our modelling work estimated 4,800 people would have died today if we had not supressed #COVID19 in our community. Sadly, 1,190 have lost their lives today. Thanks to the efforts of the Irish people, over 3,500 lives have been saved. That is 3,500 reasons to #StayAtHome — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 30, 2020

He added: “Between three to four people every day are being admitted to intensive care unit, the sickest patients in our country.

“We must finish the job. If we want to give this country the very best chance of success we must continue with the work.

Mr Harris said people must guard against any sense of invincibility.

“Some people are more vulnerable to this virus, but everyone is vulnerable to this highly infectious disease,” he added.

“Maybe in the last couple of days we’ve heard a growing commentary that it’s only people of a certain age or only people with certain conditions – it’s not.

“We’re all vulnerable to this virus so we must remain cautious and we must remain vigilant as individuals and together as a country.

150,000 #COVIDã¼19 tests done in Ireland so far, so sixth in EU. Thank you to all the staff making this happen. pic.twitter.com/WJdqShwRqh — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 30, 2020

“I know that people want us to map out what the next phase looks like for Ireland, and we will tomorrow.

“But we’ve got to get the timing right. Moving too quickly will set us up for failure and that failure will have real human consequences, devastating consequences that we’re all too aware of.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Taoiseach identified five criteria for future decision making on lifting or easing Covid-19 restrictions, as he warned progress would be slow and gradual.

Leo Varadkar said a roadmap would be published in the coming days.

He said the five criteria were progress of disease; healthcare capacity and resilience; testing and contact tracing capacity; ability to shield at-risk groups; and risk of secondary morbidity.

The Taoiseach said: “A plan is being developed to ease the lockdown and a roadmap to re-open Ireland.

“Unfortunately for those who would like an immediate return to pre-Covid-19 levels, it will be slow and gradual.

'Extraordinary asks of our citizens have been made in recent weeks. So it is very welcome that a roadmap for exiting these emergency restrictions and measures in a safe manner will be set-out by the acting government tomorrow' â @MaryLouMcDonald#WEareInThisTogether #StayHome pic.twitter.com/lMSgdWvEOn — Sinn FÃ©in (@sinnfeinireland) April 30, 2020

“It will be done in a step-wise, tiered manner and will require continuous efforts to try and suppress the virus.

“I know the lockdown is difficult and people feel cooped up and are feeling frustrated and trapped.

“We must keep doing what we are doing because it is working.

“We owe it to those who fight the virus every day and we owe it to the memory of those who have lost their lives and as a country we owe it to each other.”

Mr Varadkar described the deaths in nursing homes and residential settings as “a tapestry of sorrow, suffering and loss for a nation”.

“As always we are grateful to our nurses, doctors and healthcare staff who are giving their all to save lives and bring us through the worst of this emergency.

“As a country we owe them so much and when this is over would like to take the opportunity to thank them properly.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said it was unfair for some members of the Government to hold up May 5 as a “red letter day” when restrictions could lift.

Critical discussions have to be more systematically opened up to inclusive participation Micheal Martin

She said: “It has been most unhelpful that members have engaged in thinking out loud, and kite flying, and giving the impression that May 5 would be a red letter day and we would all be liberated from these restrictions.

“That caused confusion, it was unfair and I think it was doubly unfair to have done that and then go and criticise complacency among the public.”

On Wednesday night, chief medical officer Tony Holohan gave his strongest indication yet that Covid-19 restrictions will not be lifted on May 5.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is due to issue advice on restrictions to Government on Friday.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said there is “widespread unease” about the manner in which some decisions around Ireland’s handling of Covid-19 have been made.

“No-one expects a perfect response and everyone understand the pressures key parts of the civil service are working under.

“However critical discussions have to be more systematically opened up to inclusive participation.

“There is simply a wish to be told in direct terms what the triggers are for certain key policy decisions as we see in other countries.”

PA Media