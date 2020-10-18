Harris: Government ‘will take decisive and nationwide action’ over virus surge

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said the Government will take decisive action over the rising number of coronavirus cases (Niall Carson/PA)

The Government will take “decisive and nationwide” action on Monday over the rising number of coronavirus cases, a minister has said.

It comes after political leaders received briefings from health officials in Dublin on Saturday about their concerns at the recent rapid spread of the virus.

Amid increasing speculation, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris confirmed on Sunday that the Government will take action.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended moving to Level 5 of the Covid-19 restrictions framework for six weeks.

Currently Counties Dublin, Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan are at Level 4, while the rest of the country is at Level 3.

The Cabinet is to meet on Monday.

Mr Harris said Government will take “decisive” action which will apply across the country, adding that action by county has not worked.

“It’s a really anxious time for people and I suppose I want people to know a few things this afternoon,” he told RTE.

“Firstly, I want them to know that the Government will act tomorrow, the action will be decisive and the action will be right across the country, it’ll be nationwide action.

Level 3 has not worked in terms of getting the virus to where it needs to get to Simon Harris

“It’s clear now that the virus is at such a level within all our communities, the county-by-county approach will not be sufficient.

“So tomorrow we will have to bring in more restrictions.

“Level 3 has not worked in terms of getting the virus to where it needs to get to.”

Level 5 – the highest stage – would see people being asked to stay within 5km of their homes, as well as bars and restaurants offering only takeaway service.

In a statement following the meetings on Saturday, the Government said ministers had been briefed on the latest data relating to Covid-19, including an analysis of the virus in each region, hospital capacity and an update on the Test and Trace system.

Presentations were also given on the economic, employment and society-wide implications of moving to more severe restrictions.

Other significant issues were also discussed, including the mental health and domestic violence.

Appearing to hint that schools may not be closed in the Republic, the statement added that the health team had advised ministers that children are safer in schools and that transmission rates there are low.

Mr Harris said that, while he had not been at Saturday’s meetings, he had been briefed on what was said by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

“They heard a very wide range of presentations from NPHET, from Paul Reid, the head of the HSE, but also presentations around what happened during the last lockdown, and some worrying statistics about domestic violence reports being up by a third,” he said.

“So what we’re trying to do now – this is different from March and April – we’re asking people to take more restrictions for a second time, and we’re having to balance that with our honest view of what people can sustain and bear. But we will act tomorrow.

“We have to have a common understanding as to what success looks like. If we’re asking people to come on board for a difficult few weeks, we have to know where we’re all trying to get to, and a common understanding of what that success looks like.”

On Saturday, a further 1,276 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by NPHET in the Republic, taking the national total to 48,678.

Eight more deaths with the virus were recorded, taking the total to 1,849. Of the eight, one occurred in June, two in September and five in October.

Of the latest cases in Ireland, 278 were in Dublin, 149 in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford – and the remaining 554 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm on Saturday, 260 Covid-19 patients were being treated in hospital, of whom 30 are in intensive care.

PA Media