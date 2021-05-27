Half of adult population will have received Covid vaccine dose by end of week

Half of Ireland’s adult population will have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination by the end of this week, the Health Minister has said.

Stephen Donnelly also said that, to date, more than 2.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered and take-up is going from “strength to strength”.

Some 280,000 doses will be given this week, following a record 300,000 doses being administered last week.

But he warned that it was “unclear” whether the Government will be able to reach its target of vaccinating 80% of the population by the end of June, due to supply issues.

It’s a wonderful thing to think that, in the dark and brutal year that this country has faced, that by the end of this weekend half our adult population will have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

Mr Donnelly told the Dail on Thursday morning he was “delighted” to share that “by the end of this week, half the adult population in our country will have received at least one vaccine dose”.

“It’s a wonderful thing to think that, in the dark and brutal year that this country has faced, that by the end of this weekend half our adult population will have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” he added.

The minister thanked the thousands of healthcare workers involved in the administration of the vaccination programme on behalf of the Government.

Mr Donnelly also told TDs there were “serious concerns” over the supply of the Janssen vaccine in the coming weeks.

“It looks like we’re going to get a significant under-delivery on Janssen and there are question marks as to what’s going to come in from AstraZeneca,” the Wicklow TD said.

Ireland was due to receive 470,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson in June.

But the minister said the best-case scenario now is that about half of the doses – about 235,000 – would be delivered. In the worse-case scenario the figure could be “as low as around 60,000”.

In total Mr Donnelly said more than 2.44 million doses of vaccines were due to be delivered next month including 1.42 million Pfizer doses, about 476,000 Janssen doses, some 365,000 AstraZeneca doses and 176,000 Moderna doses.

The minister added that it was “not possible” at this point to give an accurate estimation of how many will actually be delivered and that it was cause of “ongoing concern”.

The Dail heard the Health Service Executive (HSE) will announce details in the coming days of when people aged 40 to 44 will be able to register for their jab.

At present people aged between 45 and 69 can register through the HSE’s online portal to receive a vaccine.

#COVIDVaccine registration is open for people aged 45 to 69. The quickest & easiest way to register is online. You'll need your PPSN, Eircode, mobile phone number & email address.

💻 https://t.co/nTNxEKexNZ

📞 You can also call us on 1850241850 #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/FWh4WZXLnl — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 25, 2021

Mr Donnelly said more than 89% of people aged between 60 and 69 had received at least one dose of a vaccine.

In the 50-59 age group he said the registration rate was more than 86% and “growing all the time” with more than 70% having received their first dose.

He added that almost 100% of people aged 70 and above were now fully vaccinated.

Mr Donnelly told the Dail the vaccination programme would be sticking to the 12-week interval between the administration of AstraZeneca doses, despite concerns over the efficacy of one dose against the Indian variant of the virus.

He said there had been consideration of shortening the interval between doses for AstraZeneca recipients but they had decided against it.

“We did discuss 12 weeks versus eight weeks as per the UK but as I said earlier on the second doses are already committed having moved from 16 to 12 weeks,” he said.

Asked whether there was consideration given to giving AstraZeneca recipients a second dose of Pfizer and Moderna to speed up the administration of doses, Mr Donnelly said: “There has been no suggestion that we would switch out the second AstraZeneca dose for, say, one of the mRNA vaccines.

“At this point, all of the vaccines we have are committed to the various age cohorts that have opened up. The first dose scheduled and then the second dose planned afterwards.”