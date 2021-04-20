Hairdressers and retailers could reopen next month, says Varadkar

The Tanaiste has suggested hairdressers and retailers could reopen next month as the Government plans its next move in easing restrictions.

Leo Varadkar said more outdoor activities could also be allowed, as well as the full return of construction and resumption of religious services.

The Cabinet is to meet next week to consider advice from public health experts, and Mr Varadkar said ministers will consider which restrictions can be eased in May.

“One of the things I don’t want to do is speculate about what is going to happen over the next couple of weeks or months,” he added.

“What we did agree at Cabinet today was that we will meet next week, we will have advice from Nphet (National Public Health Emergency Team) at that point, and we will be able to decide what restrictions can be waived in May.

“As we stated before, that will involve looking at things like personal services like barbers and hairdressers, retail, more outdoor activities, religious services and the full return of construction.

“Those are the kind of things that we are going to look at next week for May.”

The Fine Gael leader said he also hopes to set out indicative dates for what could be eased in June and July.

Mr Varadkar said there are no changes to the vaccine programme.

#COVID19 vaccines are already bringing hope to our communities. In Citywest, staff are working hard to continue the rollout of the vaccine. Watch our video to learn more about this vaccine centre and the people who work there #OurHealthService pic.twitter.com/l8oB134644 — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) April 20, 2021

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is examining advice from the European Medicines Agency about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before making any further decisions on the programme.

“Suffice to say that people who have already received their first dose will receive their second dose as planned,” Mr Varadkar added.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped below the numbers in intensive care units at the peak of the third wave.

On Tuesday there were just 179 patients in hospital with the virus, compared with 219 in ICU in January.

At that time there were 2,020 patients in hospital.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said “the strategy is working” ahead of the meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday.

Expand Close Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

He told reporters: “That is critical and the people’s adherence to the guidance has really borne fruit in terms of the numbers coming down.

“Covid-19 has upended society and Government is very anxious that we can restore normality to society as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“We’ll be looking at a range of issues, personal services, religious services, for example.

“There has been no gatherings for religious worship or funerals, and that’s very difficult for many, many people. We understand that.

“In terms of hospitality, it has suffered more than most over the longest period of this pandemic.

The Irish people have responded very well to the strategy really, and it's working Michael Martin

“As I said last month we will be looking at hotels, B&Bs, for example, and guest houses for June, and we will look at other other sectors as well.”

The Taoiseach praised the public’s efforts in keeping the virus at bay, and said that when businesses begin to reopen, he wants them to stay open.

“It’s all determined by our success in keeping the virus numbers down, keeping the hospitalisations down, and to be fair, the Irish people have responded very well to the strategy really, and it’s working,” he said.

“I think the fact that it is working underpins the importance of what I’ve been saying consistently – that which we reopen now we want to keep open for the future.

“We want to keep pressure of the health system, right into the future as well.”

We're down to 179 #COVID19 patients in hospital. Now a far lower number of people in total in hospital than we did in ICU alone in January when it was at 219 in ICU & 2,020 in hospital. Vaccines are helping. Let's protect this progress & we'll get to a much better place @hselive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) April 20, 2021

HSE chief executive Paul Reid praised the progress the country has made in recent months.

He tweeted: “We’re down to 179 #COVID19 patients in hospital. Now a far lower number of people in total in hospital than we did in ICU alone in January when it was at 219 in ICU & 2,020 in hospital.

“Vaccines are helping. Let’s protect this progress & we’ll get to a much better place.”

PA Media