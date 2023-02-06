Guns and swords seized in operation targeting organised crime gang

Nine suspected or replica firearms and six swords have been seized during a police operation against an organised crime gang in Co Armagh.

Three rounds of ammunition and £6,000 in cash were also recovered, along with quantities of class A and B drugs and associated paraphernalia, in six house searches in the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown on Monday.

One man in his 20s has been arrested.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton from the police organised crime branch said the searches were part of a wider investigation into serious and organised crime in the greater Craigavon area related to the importation and supply of drugs and firearms.

He described it as a “very significant seizure” which “shows the propensity of violence that this group has”.

He said 27 searches have been carried out since the investigation began in October 2022.

Items recovered during the investigation include two knuckledusters, two machetes, a quantity of herbal cannabis and more than half a kilo of cocaine.

A vehicle was also seized, along with suspected proceeds of crime of more than £15,000.

Mr Thornton said he couldn’t comment any further on the viability of the firearms, and whether they have been used until forensic examinations have been completed.

Commenting on the operation so far, he said :“This is a robust and wide-reaching investigation into serious and organised crime that stretches beyond the borders of Northern Ireland and we will continue to work alongside key law enforcement partners in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and further afield to carry out operations in order to break the cycle of those who cause harm through illegal importation and supply of drugs and firearms,”

“The risk of serious harm to our communities is clear.

“Illegal firearms are smuggled in for one purpose only, and that’s to cause injury and death.

“Drugs are equally as dangerous, as they ruin lives and damage our communities.

“These criminals line their own pockets and live lavish lifestyles at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation.”

Mr Thornton described “very close working relationships” with the Garda, with “daily contact in relation in how we can come together to tackle the threats of serious and organised crime”.

“The reach of organised crime groups in the 21st century stretches well beyond our borders, including the Republic of Ireland, the rest of the United Kingdom and Europe, as we have seen in other investigations,” he said.

“There are active links between organised crime groups in Northern Ireland wand the likes of the Kinahan crime group. We keep an open mind on that and we explore every line of investigation that we have.”

Asked about young people being groomed by criminal gangs, Mr Thornton warned them not to be lured into a trap.

He said criminals “line their own pockets and live lavish lifestyles at the expense of others”.

“That’s always a concern for us (young people being groomed). It may appeal to them, the potential lifestyles that they think they might get by running drugs for the likes of organised crime groups – I would appeal to them to think otherwise, that is not the case, they are being used,” he said.

“Unfortunately they can get sucked into a trap by the heads of these groups.”