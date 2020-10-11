Growing appetite for home delivery helps takeaway chain create 45 new jobs

A growing appetite for home delivered meals during the pandemic has helped a family-owned restaurant business buck the Covid downturn to create 45 new jobs.

Surging demand among Irish families for takeaway meals has encouraged Romayo’s to open three new outlets in suburban Dublin.

The chain currently employs 280 people in 19 premises across Dublin, Meath, Offaly and Kildare.

Established as Macari’s chip shops in 1959, the company rebranded to Romayo’s in 2012 when it shifted focus to diner-based eating.

Crucial to its operations is a fresh food storage and distribution headquarters at Rosemount Business Park in the capital.

Expand Close Diana Dima, Dominic Macari and Dario Macari of Romayo’s at the announcement that the takeaway restaurant chain is creating 45 new jobs in the next 12 months with the opening of three outlets. The third-generation family business is growing its team across all levels of its business. It currently employs 280 people in 19 premises across Dublin, Meath, Offaly and Kildare. Picture Conor McCabe Photography. Picture Conor McCabe Photography. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Diana Dima, Dominic Macari and Dario Macari of Romayo’s at the announcement that the takeaway restaurant chain is creating 45 new jobs in the next 12 months with the opening of three outlets. The third-generation family business is growing its team across all levels of its business. It currently employs 280 people in 19 premises across Dublin, Meath, Offaly and Kildare. Picture Conor McCabe Photography. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

Romayo’s managing director Dominic Macari said a strategic decision to develop their home delivery services at the turn of the century has left the business well placed to adapt to changed customer habits during the health emergency.

“We concentrated heavily on establishing a home delivery service over the past 20 years, which has paid off for the business during the current situation,” he said.

“In the current Covid-19 climate people have reverted back to the businesses that they have known growing up and that they are comfortable with.

“As result, we have found that people who have grown up in our original areas as youngsters are now leading the customer base as we expand into new suburbs of the capital.”

Mr Macari works alongside his four children in the business. He said the 45 jobs will be created over the next 12 months.

“It is unusual to be talking expansion during these very difficult times for everyone, especially those with restaurant businesses,” he said.

“However, we always like to take a long-term view and remain confident that Ireland will make a full recovery from the current situation.”

PA Media