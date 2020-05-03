Greens to enter government formation talks with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael

The Green Party has entered government formation talks with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

The talks have been described as aimed at developing a programme for government.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is set to seek a meeting with the Fianna Fail and Fine Gael leadership to start the process

Following February’s inconclusive election, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael are courting the Greens, Labour and the Social Democrats as potential junior partners in a three or four-party coalition.

Any proposal must be transformative on climate action and commit to strong progress towards a more sustainable and fairer society Green Party

The Greens’ pre-condition of only entering a government committed to a 7% reduction in carbon emissions has emerged as a potential deal breaker.

In a statement on Sunday the Greens said they will work to develop a deal that “respects our mandate”.

The party said any potential programme for government will require the support of two thirds of their voting membership.

“We are conscious of the huge challenges facing any government in the Covid-19 crisis,” the statement said.

“The party will now work with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael to develop a deal that respects our mandate with a view to presenting that agreement to Green Party members for approval.

“Green Party approval of any programme for government will require support of two thirds of the Green Party voting membership.

“Any proposal must be transformative on climate action and commit to strong progress towards a more sustainable and fairer society.

“If this is not the case, Green Party representatives will withdraw from negotiations and pursue their mandate in opposition and work to hold the Government to account.”

PA Media