Green TD Neasa Hourigan resigns as party whip after voting against Government

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has resigned as the party’s whip after voting against the Government.

Ms Hourigan voted against the Government on two amendment votes to the Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill 2020.

The legislation extended the current rent freeze and eviction ban for those impacted by Covid-19.

However, Ms Hourigan voted in favour of a Labour Party amendment which would have extended the legislation to all tenants.

While she plans to remain in the party it will be up to the Greens’ parliamentary party to decide what sanctions, if any, she will face.

The Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill 2020, is set to replace the emergency measures for tenants that were recently extended until August 1.

Ms Hourigan is a founding member of a Green Party affiliate group called Just Transition Groups, who have spoken out against the party going into coalition with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

The Dublin Central TD was one of the negotiators for the Programme for Government but did not want the party to enter the coalition.

She subsequently missed out on a ministry as Green Party leader Eamon Ryan rewarded those who had backed the government deal.

