Green Party TD blasts expected decision to let eviction ban lapse

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Mick Barry called the decision not to extend the ban ‘reckless’ (PA)

A Green Party TD has blasted the Government’s expected decision not to extend the eviction ban beyond March, arguing that it does not reflect the party’s values.

Following a meeting of the three coalition leaders and housing minister Darragh O’Brien on Monday night, it is understood the recommendation is to let the current legislation lapse.

Calls had been made to extend the ban as homelessness and energy bills remain high.

Neasa Hourigan criticised the process of “three men in the room making this decision” without wider consultation and said the decision seemed to reflect the Fine Gael party “fairly well, but it doesn’t suit the Green Party”.

“I think you’re really relying on somebody to reflect or to talk about what your policies actually are in the room,” she said on RTE’s Claire Byrne.

“I know that obviously the government is led by a Fine Gael Taoiseach and I suspect this process of putting the investment interests of people who have two or three homes ahead of the basic needs of people who have none suits Fine Gael fairly well, but it doesn’t suit the Green Party and I think we need to be clear about that.”

“I can guarantee you in the next month, I will be sitting at constituency clinics and there will be mammies coming in to me saying I am being evicted through no fault of my own – this is no fault evictions – and I am now going to have to move, my children are going to have to be removed from their school and go somewhere else.

“There are no more hotel rooms in Dublin central there are no more B&Bs.

“I genuinely do not know where we are going to put people,” Ms Hourigan said.

Depending on the date that an eviction notice is served and the duration of the tenancy, the no-fault moratorium will be lifted on a phased basis between April 1 and June 18.

Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan called on Cabinet to extend the moratorium, arguing that lifting it would amount to “turning on the tap into homelessness and making an absolutely shameful situation even worse”.

We must use the breathing space of the ban to provide solutions Pat Dennigan, Focus Ireland

Addressing a half-day seminar on housing, he added: “We’re not going to put a timeline on that – we’re not going to say for three, six, nine months or even a year – we believe we can’t put an arbitrary timeline on the extension, but rather we must extend the ban until we have tackled the conditions that made it essential in the first place.

“We must use the breathing space of the ban to provide solutions.”

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Mick Barry called the decision not to extend the ban “reckless”.

He said: “They are making this decision in the full knowledge that the result will be a surge in the number of evictions and that men, women and children will be made homeless as a result of their decision.”