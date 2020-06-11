Green Party leader mentions n-word during Dail debate

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, during the seven way RTE leaders debate at the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) campus in Galway, Ireland.

The leader of Ireland’s Green Party mentioned the n-word during a debate in the Dail.

It comes as TDs were discussing the death of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement and racism.

Eamon Ryan said the word while quoting a newspaper article about a young man’s experience of growing up black in Ireland.

“I read an article in a newspaper today about a young Irishman called Sean Gillane giving his experience of being othered and how from the age of six he was given that name – you n*****.”

“It explained that sense of how that name completely undermines people.

Don't use the N-word. It's a word rooted in brutality, violence and slavery. — Paul Murphy (@paulmurphy_TD) June 11, 2020

“I know people, friends and relations of colour in this country and Travellers and other minorities… they speak of the same experience. It is real.”

Rise TD Paul Murphy tweeted that no one should use the n-word.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar did not react to Mr Ryan saying the word but said young Irish people of colour need more role models.

“One thing I strongly agree with the deputy on is the need to set a target on the number of minorities in the public service.

“We have a health service that is very diverse although less so as you reach senior levels.

“There is not very many people from a minority background in the gardai, defence forces and education sector and not at all in the civil service which is very white, that needs to change.

“We need a generation of young people growing up in Ireland who are people of colour to see black and brown school principals… visibility and opportunity is really important.”

PA Media