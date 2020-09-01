GPs welcome decision to extend free Covid-19 consultations

Doctors have welcomed a move to extend free Covid-19 consultations with GPs and a rollout of a flu vaccination programme.

Dr Denis McCauley, chairman of the GP Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), said the decision allows general practitioners to continue pandemic medicine.

The IMO had been in negotiations with the HSE and Department of Health on general practice support through the winter period and the increasing workload.

There had been concerns about an increase in patients, including children, over winter and surgeries’ ability to deliver a comprehensive flu vaccination.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that GPs are an “essential part” of dealing with Covid-19.

“They have shown huge commitment to working with the HSE and the wider health service in the interests of their patients, and considerable flexibility in managing the impact of Covid-19 on their surgeries,” he added.

“We know that early detection of Covid-19 cases is key in suppressing the disease in the community, even more so coming into winter, and so I’m glad this support will allow GPs to continue providing Covid-19 consultations free to their patients.

“It’s very important that cost is not a barrier to anyone seeking testing, so I want to be clear that your telephone consultation with your GP to decide if you should be tested is free. The Covid-19 test as well as any hospital treatment you may need will also be free.

“If you have any Covid-19 symptoms, please self-isolate and phone your GP straight away to get tested. The symptoms include a fever, any kind of cough, shortness of breath or breathing difficulties, loss of or change to your sense of smell or taste or any flu-like symptoms.”

Dr McCauley said GPs recognise the flu vaccine is “really important” this year.

“Normally we would do it opportunistically, but now we recognise that we need to get all these at-risk people who need a vaccine,” he added.

“It’s good Covid medicine to make sure no one gets the flu so we want to get a high uptake.

“We are very supportive of this announcement – it allows us to continue doing pandemic medicine. We have been successful at doing it and it allows us to go after the population that needs this vaccination.”

The extended flu programme aims to reduce the overall spread in the community and reduce flu-related hospital admissions through increased vaccination in vulnerable groups, the department said.

All people in at-risk groups, including healthcare workers, will be able to have the vaccination without charge.

All children aged from two to 12 will also have access.

The vaccine will be administered to children through nasal drops rather than an injection.

Mr Donnelly added: “The health service is entering a challenging winter period, in the midst of a global pandemic. It’s important that we make every effort collectively to limit the impact on the health service over the coming months.”

