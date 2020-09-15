Government’s ‘hollow words’ to Dublin publicans

The Government’s decision to further delay the reopening of pubs in Dublin is an “empty gesture backed by hollow words”, an industry body has claimed.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) accused the Government of breaking its commitment to pubs that do not serve food.

Under the Government’s five-point plan, non-food pubs in Dublin have been told to stay closed, despite the rest of the country’s pubs being given the green light to reopen next week.

The capital’s rising number of Covid-19 cases left the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) unable to recommend the reopening of so-called wet pubs.

Our request is simple:



Give us the same chance every other industry has had to run a safe environment.



— Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) September 15, 2020

The latest blow to the pub sector in Dublin comes six months since pubs across the country closed their doors.

It marks the fourth time the reopening of non-food pubs in Dublin has been delayed, following mooted dates of July 20, August 10 and August 31 for the full reopening.

Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the LVA, said: “One week ago, the Government had committed to not singling out the non-food pubs from other businesses, stating that if there were any regional restrictions it would affect other businesses and not solely pubs.

“Yet seven days later, the Government has ignored that commitment and has set out separate treatment for non-food pubs in Dublin who must remain closed despite the capital being kept at Level 2 in the Government’s new medium term strategy.

The pubs who don’t serve food played no part in the rising level of infection in Dublin Donall O’Keeffe

“The pubs who don’t serve food played no part in the rising level of infection in Dublin, yet pubs were the only businesses singled out in the guidance provided by Nphet last week.

“This arbitrary separation of wet pubs from pubs serving food is completely unfair and unjustified.

“It is an empty gesture that will make zero impact on reducing the level of infection we are currently experiencing in Dublin. An empty gesture backed by hollow words from a Government that broke its commitment to non-food pubs again.”

