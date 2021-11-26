Government vows to act quickly over new Covid variant

Leo Varadkar has spoken about the threat from a new variant (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Tanaiste has vowed to act quickly in response to the new variant of coronavirus which has been identified in southern Africa.

Leo Varadkar said that senior ministers are meeting on Friday to discuss the new variant B.1.1.529, which has been identified in places including South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.

Ministers are examining additional restrictions such as visas, mandatory home quarantine, providing a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan are meeting on Friday afternoon to assess available options.

“We don’t know very much about this variant yet,” Mr Varadkar said.

“We don’t know yet if it’s going to be a variant of concern.

“I think it is fair to say that given our experience with the Delta variant that originated in India, I think governments in the UK and Europe were slow to act on that and I want to make sure that we are not slow to act on this occasion so we are going to act quickly.

“We expect them to make an announcement on travel restrictions later in the day.

“The legislation has lapsed for mandatory hotel quarantine. So if we introduced that we’ll need to legislate next week to do so,” Mr Varadkar added.

I think given what has happened with this variant, there certainly will be, as we move into next Tuesday (Cabinet meeting), the possibility of needing to take further decisions. Paschal Donohoe

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant may prompt decisions on fresh restrictions in the country.

He also said the Government would be making a decision “imminently” on whether to impose travel restrictions in response to the emergence of the variant in southern Africa.

Asked if hotel quarantine arrangements may be reintroduced in the country, Mr Donohoe told RTE Radio One: “If it is needed I believe it will be of a very different scope and scale to where we were the last time it was in place.”

He said he did anticipate Ireland would need to make changes in respect of quarantine but he expressed hope it would only cover a limited number of countries.

On the prospect of fresh restrictions in Ireland, Mr Donohoe said: “I think given what has happened with this variant, there certainly will be, as we move into next Tuesday (Cabinet meeting), the possibility of needing to take further decisions.”

He said he would not speculate on what decisions may be taken.

“When the Government makes decisions we need to be clear on what we are doing and communicate with clarity, which is what we do our best to do,” he said.

Mr Donohoe said while there was evidence of case numbers stabilising in Ireland, the high level of community transmission meant the country was not best placed to deal with the arrival of a new variant.

It comes as the Government announced that the vaccine booster programme is to be extended to cover all those aged 16 and above.

The recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) were accepted by Mr Donnelly and endorsed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

In a letter to the Government, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nhpet) recommended that children’s play dates and social gatherings should be avoided for two weeks.

It also recommended extending the Covid pass to other sectors where there is a high risk of transmission.

School is fine. Home is fine. But I think other forms of mixing probably isn't a good idea at this moment in time. Leo Varadkar

Mr Varadkar said there has been a “very sharp increase” in infections among children under 11 in the last couple of weeks.

“That’s the basis towards behind the CMOs’ (chief medical officer) advice, that we want to contain that and put a lid on that,” Mr Varadkar added.

“Any restrictions that the Government decides on next Tuesday will be on foot of that advice.

“There are no plans to close retail or hospitality or any businesses at this stage.

“It’s not something that can be ruled out but the current epidemiological situation doesn’t warrant that because there is now growing evidence that we are now seeing a stabilisation in cases and positivity rate and the numbers as well.”

Mr Varadkar said that any decisions taken by Cabinet relating to children will be advisory and not statutory.

He added: “It is parents to make their own decisions in relation to how they raise their families but the advice from Nphet and Government is that we believe that when it comes to children aged between five and 11, because they’re not vaccinated, they are now at high risk of getting this virus.

“We are advising children in that age group to reduce their number of social interactions.

“School is fine. Home is fine. But I think other forms of mixing probably isn’t a good idea at this moment in time.”

He said that it is the “hope” of government to keep the hospitality sector and the event sector open across winter, including the Christmas period.

“That will all depend on what happens with cases and situation in the hospitals over the next week or two,” he added.

“But I do acknowledge the fact that unlike other sectors, for example like retail or construction, hospitality are already feeling an impact because people are cancelling events and are cancelling parties and we understand that.

“I’ll certainly be speaking to Mr Donohoe and Minister (Michael) McGrath to see if there’s anything we can do to help that sector to get through the winter period.”