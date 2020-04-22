Government urges retailers to apply common sense and allow children into shops

Liz Canavan believes measures are being applied with the ‘best of intentions’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Government has asked retailers to use a common-sense approach when it comes to allowing children into their stores.

It follows reports on social media that some shops were not allowing children to enter shops despite being accompanied by their parent or guardian.

Speaking at a Government press briefing on Wednesday, Senior civil servant Liz Canavan said guidelines state retailers must ensure there is adequate social distancing measures in place for customers and to only let small groups of people into stores.

Liz Canavan, Assistant Secretary, Department of the Taoiseach on the latest measures Government Departments have introduced in response to Covid-19.#COVID19ireland #COVID19https://t.co/xgpEMIuTcE — MerrionStreet.ie #StayAtHome (@merrionstreet) April 22, 2020

“Supermarkets and grocers have been working hard to implement social distancing while continuing to ensure our shelves are stocked and that none of our normal supply chains are disrupted,” she said.

“All the essential workers in this effort deserve our thanks, however, I am concerned that some measures implemented with the best of intentions have been making it difficult for some families to safely access supermarkets.

“I want to be clear that the advice allows for small family groups, including children, to shop together as needed.

Expand Close Posters with guidelines on social distancing at a SuperValu store in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Posters with guidelines on social distancing at a SuperValu store in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I would urge all retailers to be conscious of the different circumstances of all kinds of families and to use a common-sense approach when it comes to admitting them into shops.”

Ms Canavan also said the current public health advice extended all restrictions until May 5 and all of them will remain in place until there is further advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

PA Media