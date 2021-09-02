Government unveils ‘unprecedented’ plan to build 33,000 homes per year

The Government’s “unprecedented” plan to tackle the housing crisis will see 300,000 new homes by the end of the decade on an annual budget of more than four billion euro.

In what it describes as its largest ever housing budget in the history of the State, the Housing for All plan aims to reach 33,000 homes every year for the public and private sector.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the plan is unprecedented “in our country’s history, in terms of its scope, its scale and its ambition”.

Mr Martin said it represents a direct and radical intervention in the housing market by the Irish State.

#HousingforAll is the Government's plan to increase the supply of housing to an average of 33,000 homes per year over the next decade



The plan is based on 4 pathways:

Fairness

Affordability

Supply

Efficiency





The Housing for All plan, unveiled by the Government, aims to address challenges facing first-time buyers, renters, low income households and people experiencing homelessness.

The plan states that Ireland needs an average of 33,000 homes constructed every year until 2030 to meet targets set out for additional households.

The plan includes the aim of building 90,000 social houses, 36,000 affordable homes, around 18,000 cost rental homes, and 157,000 private ownership and private rental homes by 2030.

The project has more than 20 billion euro in funding through the Exchequer, the Land Development Agency (LDA) and the Housing Finance Agency over the next five years.

The extensive plan was approved by a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday and launched this afternoon.

We have come up to with a strategy that is equal to the challenge we face. Micheal Martin

It aims to tackle Ireland’s long housing crisis, which has plagued successive Governments.

Launching the plan, Mr Martin warned: “There is no easy or immediate fix.”

He said that as part of the plan a Housing for All delivery group will be established.

It will be chaired by the Department of the Taoiseach and which will involve all departments.

Mr Martin promised transparency and regular updates to the plan’s progress.

“There is nowhere to hide,” he said.

“We have come up to with a strategy that is equal to the challenge we face.”

The new measures to tackle the crisis range from new affordability measures to more social housing.

Under Housing for All, a new Housing Plan for Ireland to 2030, first-time buyers will be able to access a new 'First Home' shared equity scheme for private developments.

In its bid to reduce homelessness, the Government said it will establish a new National Homeless Action Committee.

There will also be focus on the development of emergency accommodation, and an increase in the number of Housing First tenancies to 1,200 over the next five years.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said that the Government was committed to the 2030 target for the eradication of homelessness as set out in the Lisbon Declaration on Combatting Homelessness.

The declaration was signed by the Government earlier this year.

The Minister said that this body would “make sure the focus is on continuing to drive down homelessness”.

The latest figures, from July 2021 from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government show 8,132 men, women and children were in homeless emergency accommodation in Ireland during July.

The Government said it has brought in a number of measures to address the need for more land, by making public land available for residential housing purposes and a Land Value Sharing plan.

It would see landowners and developers pay a share of the increase in value of land which has been rezoned for development.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar described the housing plan as “radical”.

The Fine Gael leader said ministers aim to build “possibly” the highest number of social homes in the state’s history.

“This document is a radical new departure in housing policy in Ireland, both in terms of content and scale, but it also builds on the progress that we made in recent years,” Mr Varadkar said.

We know the housing crisis is felt by every family in Ireland. Housing for All, launched by the Government today, recognises the depth of the crisis & the need for urgent action.

“We have now a rent freeze in real terms, building on the rent pressure zones.

“We have the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan, which is now going to be extended and expanded and made more attractive, helping more people to get a mortgage that they can afford.

“We have Help To Buy, which gives people tax back to go towards their deposits.

“Housing First is going to be scaled up to help reduce homelessness.

“The social housing programme is going to be scaled up even more.

“Not that long ago, in 2016 we only built about 600 social houses in the state, that went up to 6,000 just before the pandemic, and we’re now planning 9,000 next year, possibly the highest in the history of the state.”

Mr O’Brien also pledged that the plan would “overhaul” the process of judicial review to stop new developments being blocked.

Taking questions from reporters, he said that the Government would bring forward the first piece of legislation to reform the judicial review process in the autumn.

'Housing for All' is a rehash of the same failed policies of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael



"This plan is a huge missed opportunity, and the reality is it will do very little to help those currently struggling to rent or buy."

The housing minister said that he would be working with the Attorney General to use the reforms to “unblock” housing delivery.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald criticised the housing plan, saying it is not the solution the country needs.

“It won’t ensure that houses are affordable for ordinary workers, it won’t tackle extortionate rents, it won’t end the scandalous housing waiting lists,” she said.

“This plan is not the solution or the change that our people want or need. In fact, it is a blueprint for more of the same.

“The same failed policies that created this crisis in the first place.

“The same broken Fianna Fail-Fine Gael policies that put the interests of wealthy developers, of international investment funds and big landlords ahead of the housing needs of ordinary families and workers.

“What a lack of ambition and wasted opportunity.

“The undeniable reality is that Fianna Fail and Fine Gael cannot be trusted to fix housing and the overwhelming truth is that with the political resolve and with the right polices, that housing crisis can be fixed.

“It’s time to make housing affordable and accessible for everyone.

“What today demonstrates, quite clearly, is that this will never happen with Fianna Fail or Fine Gael leading government.”