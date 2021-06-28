Government to make decision on Tuesday on whether to delay July 5 reopening

The Government will make a decision on Tuesday on the further lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, the Higher Education Minister has said.

Simon Harris said no matter what decision is reached, people will be able to do more in July than they can in June.

The Government is bringing forward a decision on whether to delay the next planned round of Covid-19 relaxations, due to rising concerns over the Delta variant.

A decision on the return to indoor dining and drinking had initially been expected later in the week. However, ministers have faced intensifying calls from bar and restaurant owners to urgently provide clarity.

They have made the point that they need to tell their staff whether or not they will be working on July 5.

If youâre aged 50 or more, and you haven't had a #COVIDVaccine yet, you can get a single-dose Janssen vaccine at a particating pharmacy. Talk to your local pharmacist, or check the list of participating pharmacies â¡ https://t.co/2bgTjdPwyf#ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/23HMKrD0bg — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) June 28, 2021

Mr Harris told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme it was “important” that a decision is made on Tuesday.

“I’ve heard very clearly from, and a very reasonable request, from people, particularly working in the hospitality sector across the weekend, where they’ve been saying: ‘At the very least, can you give us clarity and certainty as early as possible in the week?’

“The Taoiseach made it clear yesterday he wants that to happen, and I would expect the Cabinet now to be in a position to make the decision tomorrow.”

Asked whether indoor dining will be allowed to resume as envisioned on July 5, Mr Harris said: “I’m here today to try and end this speculation by saying we will have a decision tomorrow.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) are meeting later today to consider the advice they will furnish Government with ahead of its decision.