Government to increase fines for non-essential overseas travel to 2,000 euro

Fines for non-essential overseas travel are set to increase to 2,000 euro, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin said that around two-thirds of people arriving into Ireland from abroad were returning Irish holidaymakers.

He told the Dail he had asked Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to sign off on the four-fold increase from 500 euro to 2,000.

“There is a sense that 500 euro is not a sufficient disincentive to travel abroad,” Mr Martin said.

“That will be increased. The Government is considering increasing that to 2,000 euro to act as a significant deterrent to people travelling because all non-essential travel should be avoided.”

Mr Martin said he intends to bring legislation to Cabinet on Tuesday to sign off on the increased fines and deal with mandatory quarantining.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that the fines were being increased following consultation with public health officials.

“It would be completely unfair if we at home were restricting our movements, and restricting our lives in so many different ways, and at the same time non-essential travel was seen to be facilitated,” he told the Dail.

Mr Ryan said the fines would be increased to 2,000 euro next week and that if there was any evidence that it was “not proving a restraint or restriction” the Government would consider increasing it again.

The fixed penalty fine for breaching the Level 5 travel restrictions on overseas travel has already been increased from 100 euro to 500 euro.

The recent airport fines that you said would act as a big deterrent have failed with people just paying the 100 euro or 500 euro and going on their merry way to the Canaries or elsewhere Sinn Fein TD Darren O'Rourke

Mr Ryan said he was in regular contact with his counterpart in the UK and said he would be updating Grant Shapps on Wednesday on the Irish Government’s quarantining plans.

The Green Party TD was replying to Sinn Fein’s Darren O’Rourke, who described the Government’s travel measures to date as “half-baked”.

“While the administration in London announced detailed plans for self-funded 10-day quarantine with strict measures and severe penalties for breaching it, you and your colleagues are still at a stage of confusion and indecision,” Mr O’Rourke said.

He added that the Government had waited until the passenger locator form was “ignored en masse” before making it a mandatory requirement.

“Follow up is still entirely inadequate,” he added.

“Even the recent airport fines that you said would act as a big deterrent have failed, with people just paying the 100 euro or 500 euro and going on their merry way to the Canaries or elsewhere.”

Mr O’Rourke accused the minister of “constantly being on the backfoot”, saying the Government needed to go back to the drawing board as the measures will not work.

He said a system of mandatory quarantine for all non-essential arrivals needed to be introduced immediately and remain in place until infection levels dropped.

PA Media