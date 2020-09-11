Government to consider further restrictions in Dublin following spike in cases

The Government is to consider introducing tighter restrictions in Dublin following advice from public health experts.

It comes amid concern over the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the Government is to decide on the date to reopen wet pubs during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The Government is also expected to rubber stamp the final details of its Covid-19 medium-term plan, which is to be published next week.

Mr Martin also said the Cabinet will consider advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) in relation to the growing number of cases in Dublin.

Expand Close NPHET has indicated that Dublin is at the forefront of the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases nationally (Brian Lawless/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp NPHET has indicated that Dublin is at the forefront of the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases nationally (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We are developing a new framework and a new plan in terms of dealing with Covid for the next six months.

“We have worked with the chief medical officer (Dr Ronan Glynn) in this regard and NPHET, that is work still in progress,” Mr Martin said on Friday.

“One of the key aspects of that will be a modification of the structure by which advice is filtered to government and making sure we can implement whatever is advised.

“We will consider NPHET’s advice on Tuesday in relation to Dublin but we will be publishing a national plan in relation to dealing with Covid in all its aspects.

“In that framework, consideration has to be given to the economic situation, to protecting jobs, making sure citizens have a quality of life.

“Fundamentally what will drive the plan is personal behaviour and all of us have to focus on personal behaviour.

People are fatigued, I understand that, people are fed up of restrictions and they would love to go back to the normality we once experienced but the virus will be around for a while Micheal Martin

“People are fatigued, I understand that, people are fed up of restrictions and they would love to go back to the normality we once experienced but the virus will be around for a while.

“We have got to be smart and resilient in how we deal with it.”

Mr Martin made the comments while visiting Global Shares in Clonakilty in West Cork. The financial technology company is creating 150 jobs.

Latest figures show that Dublin, Kildare and Limerick made up almost two thirds of all new Covid-19 cases.

A total of 497 cases were recorded in the week ending September 4, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

On Thursday, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there are worrying signs of increased community transmission.

Data produced by the CSO, based on the actual date of death, found that while the number of people who have died from Covid-19 is below 10 for the last six weeks, Dublin remains the hardest hit.

The virus claimed the lives of 26 more men than women.

It also continues to affect the older age groups the hardest, with 64% of all confirmed Covid-19 deaths to date in the 80 years old or older age group.

The total number of people who have died from Covid-19 is 1,524, with a further 253 deaths cited as probable deaths linked to the virus.

The number of weekly confirmed Covid-19 cases is more than 700 cases in each of the last three weeks, while the median age of new confirmed Covid-19 cases is 32 years old.

The week ending up to and including September 4 was the second consecutive week that every county has recorded a new case in Ireland.

Dublin saw its third consecutive week of more than 300 weekly cases.

Women and those aged between 25 to 44 continue to account for the highest number of confirmed cases, while more than half (54%) of confirmed cases are now linked to an outbreak

More than half of cases associated with outbreaks are men, while 69% are under 44 years old and 49% were in private houses.

In the last 10 weeks, 11% of cases have been in the 0 to 14 age group and 21% in the 15 to 24 age group.

Healthcare workers make up 11% of all new cases in the last 10 weeks.

The 25 to 44 age group still shows the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, at 10,409.

Last week, 45 people were hospitalised, down from 676 people at the peak, the week ending March 27.

For the fifteenth week in a row there have been fewer than five people admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU).

PA Media