Government tells mica protesters ‘workable resolution’ will be found

The Government has told homeowners affected by mica that it is committed to finding a “workable resolution” to the issues.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has proposed establishing a working group to identify and address outstanding mica issues and costs.

It comes as the Dail adopted a Sinn Fein motion calling for a 100% redress scheme for people affected by mica.

As expected, the Government did not oppose the motion.

Earlier, thousands of people gathered in Dublin for a protest demanding a 100% redress scheme for housing defects caused by the mineral mica.

Families living in crumbling homes were joined by supporters as they travelled from Donegal and Mayo to take part in the major protest.

Defective building blocks containing mica have caused cracks and fissures to open up in an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 homes primarily in the two counties.

Dozens of buses arrived in Dublin earlier on Tuesday carrying protesters.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Convention Centre in Dublin ahead of the planned march to Leinster House.

Campaigners have criticised the existing Government redress scheme and are calling for 100% of their costs, with many of the homes facing demolition.

However, speaking in the Dail as protesters gathered outside, Taoiseach Micheal Martin declined to commit to this when asked by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald.

He instead called for a six-week process to analyse the issues caused by the Mica scandal and “iron out” issues with the redress scheme.

He told the Dail: “Our view is we should set in train a timebound process, lasting about six weeks, involving the Mica Action Group, representatives from the different counties, involving the local authorities, and also the department to work on the scheme.”

Following the protest, a group of residents held a meeting with Mr O’Brien about the redress scheme.

After the meeting, a spokeswoman for Mr O’Brien said: “Minister O’Brien accepted a letter on behalf of the group outlining concerns with the current Defective Concrete Block Scheme.

“He assured them that Government are committed to providing a workable resolution to the issues which have arisen.

“The minister has proposed establishing a focused, time-bound working group, between department officials, Mica action group representatives from Mayo and Donegal and local authority representatives.

“The working group would identify and address outstanding issues with the operation of the scheme.

“The group would report back to the minister by July 31st with potential actions which he would then bring to Government.”

Kenneth O’Connor from Carndonagh in Co Donegal was one of those taking part in the protest in Dublin.

Mr O’Connor told PA Media he bought his house in 2003 and around 2010 small cracks started to appear which have gradually got worse over time.

“Over the past year it’s just totally started to crumble, the foundations blocks are just gone basically, they’re just gravel,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said those affected by mica could not be treated like “second-class citizens”.

“We are here to look for 100% redress to fix our houses and sort out our crumbling blocks,” he added.

Anne and Daniel McEleney, from Clonmany in Co Donegal, were among those who travelled to Dublin.

Ms McEleney said: “Our house has cracks and it has all the signs of mica. We are hoping to get 100% redress.

“Our house was built between 1994 and 1995, so some 25 years ago.

“The cracks started about six years ago. The thought of having to pay out that money, we don’t have that kind of money to try and rebuild our house again.

“You build your house the once, you don’t want to be building it again. It’s stressful for families in Donegal and Mayo and everywhere else.”

The couple were joined at the protest by husband and wife Patricia and Neill McDaid, whose home is also affected by mica.

Mary O’Regan said she fears she will be left homeless.

The 70-year-old, from Letterkenny, said: “I have worked my whole life, reared my family, paid my taxes and yet I have to stand here and shout and beg and plead for our elected Government to treat us with the same dignity that they showed the pyrite families.

“I have no earning power, how am I going to come up with 10% or 40% towards costs?

“I will be homeless like some of you.

“We need 100% and we deserve it.”

The Government has acknowledged that mica issues may have affected other buildings, including community centres as well as schools and hospitals.

Campaigners have criticised the scheme for an upfront charge of 5,000 euro for access, failing to provide alternative accommodation and covering 90% of costs, compared to 100% covered by the pyrite scheme, which also involved faulty materials resulting in damage to homes.

Social Democrat TD Cian O’Callaghan called for the Government to implement “stronger standards” on building materials.

Mr O’Callaghan added: “We are going to be in the situation again where the taxpayer picks up the bill if the Government don’t act in terms of buildings standards and construction material standards.

“We need to have very strong standards put in place, very strong regulation and inspections.

“We are looking at over one billion euro for mica.

“It’s completely unacceptable that Government is operating this kind of wild west on building standards and materials and not implementing strong standards.”

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said the mica redress should be paid for through taxes on the profits made on the defective homes and buildings.

Ms Smith added: “This is a crisis of epic proportions and it stems from the regulation, or lack of, over the building industry during the days of Bertie Ahern and the Celtic Tiger era.

“The state bears 100% responsibility for it.”