Government ‘simply doesn’t get’ anger over housing crisis, Sinn Fein claims

Sinn Fein has called on the Government to double capital investment in housing in the next Budget in a bid to solve the housing crisis.

Pearse Doherty claimed home ownership is now an “impossible dream” as he urged the Government to tackle the increasing cost of homes across the country and assist those in the “rental trap”.

The party’s finance spokesman told the Dail the Government “simply doesn’t get it”.

During Leaders’ Questions, Mr Doherty said: “Homes are increasingly out of reach for ordinary workers and families, and this includes many people on decent incomes.

“I genuinely think that the Government simply doesn’t get it, you simply don’t understand the scale of the problem and the level of the anger that’s out there.

“As house (prices) continue to rise, the ability of renters and others to save when so much of their pay packet is eaten up by rent and other living costs is becoming even more difficult to many.

“To many they see home ownership as an impossible dream.”

“Action must be taken and it must be taken now – and that means supply-led solutions,” he added.

The Donegal TD asked the Government to implement Sinn Fein’s proposal, backed by the Economic and Social Research Institute, to double the capital investment in housing in the next Budget.

In response, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government has already dramatically increased investment in social housing and will continue to do so, and that house prices are now “substantially lower” than they were 14 years ago, during the Celtic Tiger housing boom.

“Social housing benefits everyone,” he said. “It gets people off the housing list into social housing, it frees up more properties for older people to rent thus bringing down rents, and it means that there’s less competition for first-time buyers and people who are upgrading.

“So social housing is a good investment. It benefits everyone in society, and not just those who receive social housing.”

Mr Varadkar said the majority of people in Ireland want to own homes and that a variety of interventions are needed to assist them.

The Tanaiste told the Dail that Central Bank rules have been successful in “putting a lid on house prices” and that “house prices are less than they were 14 years ago, but they’ve caused rents to soar”.

“That is a real problem, and has created a perverse situation and a real paradox for a lot of people that houses are cheaper to buy than they were 14 years ago, but people can’t get mortgage approval,” he said.

“They can’t get adequate mortgage approval to buy that home, so they now end up paying more in rent than they would do if they’re able to get an adequate mortgage.”

Mr Varadkar added that he welcomes the Central Bank review of the issue.