Government set to announce blueprint for living with Covid-19

NPHET has indicated Dublin is at the forefront of the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases

The Government is set to announce on Tuesday its blueprint for living with Covid-19.

The Cabinet has signed off on the medium-term plan for living with coronavirus, which is understood to include different levels of restrictions, ranging from one to five.

Tighter restrictions are set to be announced for Dublin, which has seen a continuous rise of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Ireland is now learning to live with the virus. However, infection rates are increasing again, particularly in Dublin & Limerick. Follow the public health advice to help stop the spread of the virus and protect our communities. #COVID19 #StaySafe #HoldFirm pic.twitter.com/OLg36p2k09 — MerrionStreet.ie #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@merrionstreet) September 11, 2020

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said on Monday that based on the evidence and data, Dublin is “markedly different” from the rest of the country.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the new plan for restrictions will come into effect from midnight on Tuesday.

The plan is broken into five alert levels and will be used for the next six to nine months.

It comes as Green Party leader and Minister for Climate Action Eamon Ryan restricts his movements, as a member of his household awaits a Covid-19 test.

He is attending the Cabinet meeting via teleconference on Tuesday.

On Monday the Cabinet sub-committee met acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn to discuss the final details of the plan.

The period of self-isolation for a case of #COVID19 has changed to 10 days from onset of symptoms (or 10 days from date of test if asymptomatic), the last 5 of which should be without fever. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) September 14, 2020

The latest coronavirus figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) showed 208 positive cases, of which 108 were in Dublin.

No new deaths were reported.

Dr Glynn said NPHET has decided to reduce the period of isolation from 14 to 10 days for confirmed cases from the onset of symptoms.

“In addition, it has been agreed that nasal swabs are an acceptable alternative to nasopharyngeal swab for use in children in the community,” he said.

“This will hopefully make testing a simpler process for children going forward.

“Covid-19 is an evolving pandemic and NPHET is committed to adapting advice and guidelines based on emerging evidence.”

