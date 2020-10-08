Government removes all countries from travel green list as of next week

There will be no countries on the Government’s travel green list from next week.

The Department of Foreign Affairs altered its advice on Thursday following a review of the recent European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control data.

People can travel to so-called “green list” countries without having to restrict their movements for 14 days on their return home.

There are currently four countries on the list: Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein.

The list includes countries with a 14-day cumulative number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 of 25 or less.

But it was altered because there was no longer any EU or European Economic Area country below the required 14-day cumulative number of Covid-19 cases.

Updates to the Green List are made weekly on the basis of data every Thursday.

There will be no countries on the Green List with effect from Monday 12 Oct. Ireland continues to work with EU partners to finalise negotiations on coordinating travel within the Union (âEU traffic lights systemâ). pic.twitter.com/7YT6AT1Pg9 — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) October 8, 2020

The department said: “The Green List was reviewed on the basis of ECDC data on Thursday 8 October. As no EU / EEA countries were below the required 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases, there will be no countries on the Green List with effect from Monday 12 October.”

It also said: “In the meantime Ireland continues to work with EU partners to finalise negotiations on the new Council Recommendation on coordinating travel within the Union (“EU traffic lights system”).

The department continues to advise against non-essential travel overseas (including to Great Britain but not to Northern Ireland), other than to countries on the ‘green list’.

PA Media