Government pledges to build 33,000 homes per new year in ‘unprecedented’ plan

The Government has vowed to deliver 300,000 new homes by the end of the decade on an annual budget of more than four billion euro.

In what it describes as its largest ever housing budget in the history of the State, the Housing for All plan aims to reach 33,000 homes every year for the public and private sector.

The plan states that Ireland needs an average of 33,000 homes constructed every year until 2030 to meet targets set out for additional households.

The overall investment required to build an average of 33,000 homes per year is estimated at 12 billion euro.

The plan includes the aim of building 90,000 social houses, 36,000 affordable homes, around 18,000 cost rental homes, and 164,000 private ownership and private rental homes by 2030.

The project has more than 20 billion euro in funding through the Exchequer, the Land Development Agency (LDA) and the Housing Finance Agency over the next five years.

The extensive plan was approved by a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday and official launched this afternoon.

It aims to tackle Ireland’s long housing crisis, which has plagued successive Governments.

The Government said it must “act decisively” to increase supply of both private and public housing, and that more housing is needed in all sectors, including private, affordable and social.

The measures to tackle the crisis range from new affordability measures to more social housing.

This year saw the largest housing budget on record.

The Government said it has brought in a number of measures to address the need for more land, by making public land available for residential housing purposes and a Land Value Sharing plan.

It would see landowners and developers pay a share of the increase in value of land which has been rezoned for development.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the plan unprecedented in its “scope, scale and ambition”.