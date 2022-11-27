Government ‘on track’ to reach target of 950,000 electric vehicles

Environment minister Eamon Ryan claimed the Government is “on track” to reaching its target of having 950,000 electric vehicles by the end of the decade (Brian Lawless/PA)

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan claimed the Government is “on track” to reach its target of having 950,000 electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

Mr Ryan said the government will launch a new 100 million euro strategy next month that will see more charging stations installed around the country.

However, the Green Party leader said the plan to tackle climate change is not only about switching to electric vehicles but also encouraging the public to use public transport.

Mr Ryan said he wants to improve bus services, and to make it easier and safer for the public to cycle and walk.

It will require consensus across the country to make decisions about reallocation of road space, so we get the buses through traffic quickly Eamon Ryan

The Government is expected to publish its revised Climate Action Plan, which will set out the roadmap on how it will cut emissions by 50% by the end of this decade.

Mr Ryan told RTE’s the The Week In Politics programme: “Change is happening. We are starting to roll out the public transport solutions, the bus services, the electrification of our transport system. It’s a huge challenge. It is beyond compare.

“It will require consensus across the country to make decisions about reallocation of road space, so we get the buses through traffic quickly.

“We’re starting to see traffic come back to those gridlock levels of the past.

“We cannot for the sake of gridlock or for the sake of climate allow that to happen.

“We will make the political decisions to promote public transport, to make it safer to walk and cycle, to not just to meet those climate targets but to make the country the best.”

Expand Close Eamon Ryan said the government is on track to having 950,000 electric vehicles on the roads by 2030 (John Walton/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eamon Ryan said the government is on track to having 950,000 electric vehicles on the roads by 2030 (John Walton/PA)

The Government has a target of having around 950,000 electric vehicles on Ireland’s road in the next eight years.

“We will get to very close to about 950,000 and we’re actually on track to deliver that,” he added.

“We will next month will be launching a new strategy as to how we put in the charging stations – 100 million euros which we’re going to commit to to make it easier for people to do the right thing.

“It is cheaper by going electric, they are better cars.”

Mr Ryan said the updated Climate Action Plan will include Moneypoint power station switching from coal to oil.

“The only place with deeper water in Europe is in Rotterdam,” he added.

“So we can use that strategic advantage at the mouth of the Shannon, where you are close to the offshore wind, and bring that into Moneypoint, convert to hydrogen and use on our grid to give us a secure stable energy system for the future.

“It’s real. It’s happening. It’s going to be good for Ireland.”