Government: No change to vaccination rollout plan

The State’s vaccination priority list has not changed, the Government has said.

It comes after the Irish Times reported that the Health Minister had instructed his department to review the possibility of vaccinating the under-30s once those over 60 are vaccinated, in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The newspaper reported that Stephen Donnelly had asked his department “to assess the case for vaccinating younger cohorts earlier, on the basis of reducing overall transmission as quickly as possible”.

Following the article, a spokesman for the Government said: “There is no change to the official Government policy on the vaccine priority list to focus on people aged 18-30.”

The head of the HSE said the health service was focusing on its current plan and vaccinating older and medically vulnerable cohorts.

“From next Monday we’ll start administering the vaccine to the 65 to 69-year-olds,” Paul Reid told RTE News.

“From this morning we have over 66,000 registered on the online registration system.

“Some of those will have been given appointments this weekend for next week.”

We've now administered almost 1.2M #CovidVaccine with 22% of the eligible population having had a 1st dose. The real measures of sickness, hospitalisations, ICU & mortality all radically reduced. Next week we commence those aged 65-69 @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) April 17, 2021

Mr Reid also said almost 1.2 million doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Saturday, with 22% of the eligible population having had a first dose.

“The real measures of sickness, hospitalisations, ICU & mortality all radically reduced,” he said.

“Next week we commence those aged 65-69.”

