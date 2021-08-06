Government gives blessing to potential return of communions in September

Taoiseach Micheal Martin meets with pupils who had made their communion (Brian Lawless/PA)

Restrictions on communions and confirmations may be lifted from September, the Government has said.

The announcement comes following a meeting of the Cabinet Covid-19 committee on Friday.

At that meeting, it was also agreed that by the end of August the Government will publish a road map for the easing or removal of Ireland’s remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement, a Government spokesperson said it hopes to see restrictions on communions and confirmations lifted next month, “subject to the public health situation at that time”.

They added: “The Government will engage further with relevant faith group leaders in the coming weeks.”

The spokesperson said the Government has “noted the concerns expressed by church leaders about the public health guidance relating to religious ceremonies, and especially communions and confirmations”.

In recent days, various members of the clergy had signalled that preparations for communion and confirmation ceremonies should begin soon.

Current guidelines advise the public that communions and confirmations should not take place.

Earlier this week, agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue asked churches to follow the public health advice and hold off hosting any ceremonies.

On Friday, new guidelines for the hospitality industry were published stating that 200 people can now gather at an outdoor event with live music.

The change comes in the wake of the Katherine Zappone scandal, in which she organised a private party before she was nominated as a UN envoy.

The event was held at the Merrion hotel in Dublin and was attended by 50 people, including friends and former Government colleagues.

Among those in attendance was Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

On Friday, a government spokesperson warned that the trajectory of the virus in Ireland remains “uncertain”.

Donegal, Louth and Galway are among the counties with the highest rates of Covid-19 infections.

“To protect the progress made Government urges people to continue to exercise caution and to practice all good public health behaviours – social distancing, face masks where appropriate, handwashing and respiratory etiquette,” the spokesperson said.