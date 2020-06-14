Government formation talks set to continue on Monday morning

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin arrives at Government Buildings in Dublin to discuss outstanding issues, as leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party are set to formally agree a draft programme for government between their parties later.

Government formation talks will continue on Monday morning as the leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party are set to formally sign off on a draft programme for government between their parties.

The parties were on Sunday evening edging towards agreement on forming a coalition government for the next five years, having overcome hurdles in the negotiations that have gone on for almost two months.

The leaders had expressed confidence that the deal would be signed on Sunday night but members of negotiating teams emerged after hours of talks to say they would resume in the morning.

Speaking at Government buildings tonight, Fine Gael Minister Paschal Donohoe said: “There is a lot of work going on to be in a position, I hope tomorrow, to bring this to a conclusion.”

“I am satisfied that the issues that are important for my party are contained within the programme for government.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin arrives at Government Buildings in Dublin to discuss outstanding issues, as leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party are set to formally agree a draft programme for government between their parties later.

(left to right) Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe arrive at Government Buildings (Niall Carson/PA)

“We are in a situation where there are thousands of people waking up tomorrow who don’t have a job and we have challenges in relation to how we deal with housing and health.”

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said he is confident the final Programme for Government document can be signed off in the morning.

He said: “We made good progress today, we should be in a position tomorrow morning to sign off on it.

“A lot of people are working long hours over the last couple of weeks and tonight.

“I think the work represents a significant departure in terms of Irish politics and also in terms of the type of society we will have in the future. We have very challenging times ahead of us,” he said.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin (centre) arrives at Government Buildings (Niall Carson/PA)

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin (centre) arrives at Government Buildings (Niall Carson/PA)

There are still outstanding issues between the parties that need to be resolved.

Fianna Fail has insisted that the pension age should not be increased to 67 until next year while Fine Gael has said taxes should not be increased for workers as the country faces a deep recession.

A Green Party source said a ban on fracked gas imports would likely see deputy leader Catherine Martin backing the deal, which could help to persuade two thirds of its party members to approve the agreement.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings (Niall Carson/PA)

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings (Niall Carson/PA)

The Green Party has the highest bar as their rules state that two thirds of their 2,700 members must support the deal.

It is expected that Mr Martin would become taoiseach for the first half of the new government’s term but he refused to be drawn about it.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Deputy Fine Gael leader Simon Coveney said the draft coalition government deal was “good for the country”.

Simon Coveney ( Niall Carson/PA)

Simon Coveney ( Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Coveney, leader of the Fine Gael negotiating team, said: “We did a lot of good work last night and we effectively have a text for a government with a need for the leaders to finalise a very small number of issues.

“Negotiating teams have done their job. I think the text that will be going to the leaders today is good for the country and I hope and I am confident that the three leaders will be able to sell it within their parties and to the public.”

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan (Niall Carson/PA)

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan (Niall Carson/PA)

The programme for government could run to more than 100 pages. If agreed, it will then have to be put to the membership of each of the three parties for consideration.

If members pass it, a government could be in place for the end of June or early July.

