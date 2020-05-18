Government formation talks resume following row over election planning

Government formation talks resumed on Monday following a row between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael over election planning.

On Sunday, some Fianna Fail TDs criticised the caretaker Fine Gael-led administration after it emerged officials were making contingency plans for another election if the current negotiations to form a new government fail.

Fine Gael responded on Sunday, insisting the officials were only “doing their jobs” because the constitution stipulates that elections must take place within set timeframes.

Fine Gael defended its contingency planning and accused the Fianna Fail TDs of “damaging” government formation talks.

FF and FG agree to keep talks confidential following a meeting between their leaders and the leader of the Green Party.



âThe leaders re-affirmed their commitment to succesfully concluding the talks and to negotiating in good faith.â



Today marks 100 days since the election. pic.twitter.com/WJtBcRQayh — Ãine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) May 18, 2020

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael met the Green Party on Monday to resume talks, 100 days on since February’s inconclusive general election result.

In a joint statement, the parties said the leaders “reaffirmed their commitment to successfully concluding the talks and to negotiating in good faith”.

They reaffirmed that the talks will remain confidential and a running commentary will not be provided to the media from any of the parties on matters being discussed in the talks.

All parties are working to conclude a draft Programme for Government by the end of the month and for its consideration by each party in accordance with their respective arrangements thereafter,” read the statement.

On Friday, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar voiced hope that the process could be completed by the end of the month or early June.

