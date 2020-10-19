Government expected to sign off on tighter Covid-19 restrictions

The Government is expected to sign off on plans to introduce further country-wide restrictions over the rising number of coronavirus cases.

It comes amid a record number of cases recorded over recent days.

Ministers are meeting today to discuss and finalise plans to move the country to a higher level of the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan.

Political leaders received briefings from health officials in Dublin on Saturday about their concerns over the recent rapid spread of the virus.

We're carrying out over 100,000 tests per week.We've increased our capacity now to over 120,000. Regardless of what decision is made by Government today, it will still be up to all of us to break this trend. Let's all get back to the basics & play our part. @HSELive #COVID19 — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) October 19, 2020

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended moving to Level 5 of the Covid-19 restrictions framework for six weeks.

Currently counties Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan are at Level 4, while the rest of the country is at Level 3.

The Cabinet sub-committee is meeting this morning before the full Cabinet meets later on Monday to sign off on new measures.

The announcement is expected to be made late this evening.

Figures published on Monday morning show there are 298 people with Covid-19 in hospital.

Symptoms of #coronavirus include:

âfever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)

âcough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry

âloss or change to your sense of smell or taste

âshortness of breath or breathing difficulties

Learn more: https://t.co/NQw53EJTQV pic.twitter.com/cXrMwkCl9o — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) October 19, 2020

Of those patients, 31 are in Intensive Care Units.

Minister of State Colm Brophy said the announcement is to be made around 9pm on Monday.

He added: “The Government is meeting throughout the day and we will have a clear statement from Government this evening.

“This is a very major set of decisions which have to be made and obviously it is to get them right.

“I think there will be a set of measures that will fall roughly in that area (between Level 4 and 5), they will be designed to take account the two primary objectives, which is the public health measures to safeguard the public.

“Everyone is very much aware of the other impacts like mental health, commercial business and other things we have learned.

“The Government has tried to put in place set of regulations to get a balance between what is important to keep our country open and functioning and what is important in protecting public health.”

Expand Close Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, was among the Nphet members to brief political leaders over the weekend. PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, was among the Nphet members to brief political leaders over the weekend.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said that social supports must be put in place.

She also called for the cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to be fully restored.

Ms McDonald told RTE’s Morning Ireland that changes to the restrictions must be “balanced” and clearly communicated.

She added: “I think that reality shapes all other decisions, that reality of keeping people well and safe and alive, quite frankly, and ensuring that people who are going to really struggle and are worried sick, that the State acts to restore the PUP and the Wage Subsidy Scheme.

“(And) reinstates an absolute ban on evictions and and that mortgage holders are not left at the mercy of banks.”

On Sunday, a further 1,283 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), bringing the national total to 49,962.

Three more deaths with the virus were recorded, taking the toll to 1,852.

PA Media