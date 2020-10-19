Government expected to introduce Level 5 restrictions nationwide until December

The Government is expected to sign off on level 5 restrictions for six weeks in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19, PA understands.

A Cabinet meeting is under way at Government Buildings in Dublin where ministers are considering a proposal to move the entire country to the highest level of restrictions under the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan until December 1.

It is understood schools and creches will remain open, and elite level sports can also continue under the plan.

Construction will also be allowed to continue.

But most non-essential retail, hairdressers, barbers and salons will have to close.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan suggests new coronavirus measures will not be introduced overnight - "You don't just flick a switch."

The public will be asked to work from home except for essential workers, and pubs, restaurants and cafes will only be able to provide takeaways and deliveries.

Funerals will be limited to 10 people and a maximum of six people can attend a wedding.

Cabinet ministers are also considering whether to ask people to restrict their movements to within five kilometres of their home.

It comes amid a record number of cases recorded over recent days.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Thursday recommended moving to Level 5 of the Covid-19 restrictions framework for six weeks.

Currently counties Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan are at Level 4, while the rest of the country is at Level 3.

Political leaders received briefings from health officials in Dublin on Saturday about their concerns over the recent rapid spread of the virus.

The Cabinet sub-committee met this morning to discuss Nphet’s advice.

The leaders of the Government parties also met this morning to discuss the final details of the plan.

A formal announcement outlining the new measures is expected to be made late this evening.

Earlier Transport Minister Eamon Ryan indicated that any new restrictions will not be introduced immediately saying “you don’t just flick a switch”.

Asked about a timeline for introducing new measures as he arrived for a sub-Cabinet meeting on Monday, he said: “We’ll decide that.

“I think one of the lessons previously is you don’t just flick a switch, you have to give people a wee bit of notice. But Cabinet will have to decide that.”

Green Party leader Mr Ryan said he hoped the decisions reached today would give clarity to the public.

He said: “I hope there can be because that’s the important part of it. The Tanaiste put it right the other day, you need a series of indicators, but that will be for Cabinet to decide. ”

He also defended the length of time Government has taken to act on Nphet’s advice to move to level five restrictions for six weeks, which were delivered to Health Minster Stephen Donnelly on Thursday.

“I think it’s getting things right. It’s complicated, there’s a huge amount of implications for people’s everyday lives.

“I think it’s appropriate that we try and get the arrangements and the details right in that time.”

Figures published on Monday morning show there are 298 people with Covid-19 in hospital.

Figures published on Monday morning show there are 298 people with Covid-19 in hospital.

Symptoms of #coronavirus include:

âfever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)

âcough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry

âloss or change to your sense of smell or taste

âshortness of breath or breathing difficulties

Learn more:

Of those patients, 31 are in Intensive Care Units.

Minister of State Colm Brophy said a “clear statement” from Government would be made at about 9pm on Monday.

“This is a very major set of decisions which have to be made and obviously it is to get them right,” he said.

He added that the Government wanted to get the balance right between keeping the country open and functioning but also protecting public health.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said that social supports must be put in place.

She also called for the cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to be fully restored.

Ms McDonald told RTE’s Morning Ireland that changes to the restrictions must be “balanced” and clearly communicated.

She added: “I think that reality shapes all other decisions, that reality of keeping people well and safe and alive, quite frankly, and ensuring that people who are going to really struggle and are worried sick, that the State acts to restore the PUP and the Wage Subsidy Scheme.

“(And) reinstates an absolute ban on evictions and and that mortgage holders are not left at the mercy of banks.”

On Sunday, a further 1,283 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), bringing the national total to 49,962.

Three more deaths with the virus were recorded, taking the toll to 1,852.

Sinn Fein housing spokesman Eoin O Broin criticised the Government’s five-level road-map for living with coronavirus, saying it had “caused enormous confusion”.

He added that what people needed was a “very, very clear plan”, not just one outlining the new restrictions, but one that outlines what the country does the other side of those restrictions.

