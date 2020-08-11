Government draws up new medium-term plan to deal with coronavirus

The Government has begun drawing up a fresh plan to chart the country through coronavirus challenges into next year.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin outlined the intent of the plan as he confirmed that meat plants and direct provision centres nationwide will now be subject to weekly Covid-19 testing.

An upsurge in cases that triggered localised restrictions in Kildare, Offaly and Laois have been linked to outbreaks among staff at meat processing sites and people living in direct provision accommodation.

The new coronavirus plan will outline how the state will respond to further localised spikes or a second wave of Covid-19.

Gardai at a Covid-19 compliance checkpoint in Co Offaly (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai at a Covid-19 compliance checkpoint in Co Offaly (Niall Carson/PA)

It will succeed the current road map to recovery that has plotted Ireland’s path out of lockdown in several phases.

The medium-term plan, which will cover the next six to nine months, was discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The ministers were briefed on the latest health and scientific data on the pandemic by acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

Afterwards Mr Martin, who chairs the committee, said while the number of new cases was up across the country, the incidences of community transmission remained stable.

Mr Martin said there would be a systematic programme of testing rolled out in meat plants and direct provision centres.

Micheal Martin said community transmission rates remained stable (Brian Lawless/PA)

Micheal Martin said community transmission rates remained stable (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said the tests would initially be conducted on a weekly basis, moving to fortnightly.

“That was particularly successful with nursing homes and that will continue with nursing homes on a regular basis as well,” he said.

The Taoiseach told RTE that the HSE’s testing and contact tracing capacity was “strong”.

On the new plan, Mr Martin added: “We’ve opened up to a considerable degree our economy and our society, obviously like other countries there has been an increase in numbers, so we’ve got to look through and plan ahead in terms of potential scenarios that may emerge but also how we can maintain that level of economic activity over the next six months whilst protecting people and whilst keeping the community transmission low.

“That’s the ongoing challenge now in relation to Covid-19, and as different events unfold there will be different types of responses.”

A Covid-19 testing facility in Tullamore, Co Offaly (Niall Carson/PA)

A Covid-19 testing facility in Tullamore, Co Offaly (Niall Carson/PA)

Localised restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly were announced on Friday and are in place for at least two weeks.

Residents are only allowed to travel outside their counties in limited circumstances, while restaurants and pubs serving food have been closed.

Local representatives in Laois have urged the Government to lift the restrictions in their county, insisting case numbers are not as high as the other two impacted counties.

PA Media