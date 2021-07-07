Government considers bonus for health workers in recognition of pandemic work

Micheal Martin said that without frontline health workers, ‘we would have been in extreme difficulty’ in dealing with the pandemic (Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland/PA)

The Government is “actively considering” giving a bonus to healthcare workers in recognition of their efforts and sacrifices during the pandemic, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin said the Government is assessing how frontline health workers will be recognised by a State gesture.

He told the Dail this could be in terms of a monetary award and annual leave.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said the State needs to show gratitude in a “meaningful way” that will make an impact on health workers’ lives.

With healthcare workers at the WRC asking for their Covid-19 work to be recognised in a meaningful way @alankellylabour asks the Taoiseach to give healthcare workers good news and support the calls from @INMO_IRL @SIPTU @forsa_union_ie @MedLabAssoc @ConnectUnion @UniteunionROI pic.twitter.com/pPDdJiVPTi — The Labour Party #VoteIvana (@labour) July 7, 2021

Mr Martin added: “I agree entirely that workers across the economy, and without question our public servants and frontline healthcare workers, have made an extraordinary contribution to helping society deal with an unprecedented pandemic which has turned upside down all of our lives.

“Without frontline healthcare workers we would have been in extreme difficulty in meeting and dealing with the challenge of the pandemic.

“The sense of community and solidarity in this country as we continue to fight Covid is truly remarkable.

“We must continue in that way. Frontline workers in particular put their lives at risk.

“Many were infected with Covid and, as we know, some staff lost their lives.”

They are seeking special recognition of their response to the virus. I do not think it can be denied Alan Kelly, Labour leader

In April last year, Mr Kelly proposed that the State should gift healthcare workers a 1,000 euro pandemic payment to honour and recognise their work to slow the spread of the virus and save lives.

Yesterday, trade unions, including the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO), Siptu and Forsa, met with the HSE and the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to discuss a bonus payment for healthcare workers.

Mr Kelly said: “They are seeking special recognition of their response to the virus. I do not think it can be denied.

“In February last, the Tanaiste (Leo Varadkar) suggested that they be given a cash payment or additional leave.”

Mr Kelly added that the time for “platitudes is over”.

Mr Martin continued: “The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath has been assessing the situation in terms of the European experience and the balance as outlined by Deputy Kelly in terms of monetary award and annual leave.

“How we recognise the efforts made by workers, in particular frontline healthcare workers, during this pandemic is being actively considered.

“As stated by the deputy, a claim on behalf of all public health service workers is before the WRC.

“We will give that active consideration, as the way to do this.”