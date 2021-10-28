Government considering new vaccine campaign for non-English speakers

Parents and their children queue in rain outside the Citywest vaccination centre in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

The Government is considering launching a campaign to encourage greater vaccination uptake among non-English speakers.

Figures published by the Central Statistics Office show that eastern European nationals in Ireland have among the lowest rates of vaccination in the country.

The data shows that 44% of people from Eastern Europe working in Ireland have come forward for the vaccine.

On Thursday afternoon, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said that the Government is considering a campaign to encourage vaccination uptake among communities in Ireland who don’t speak English.

He told reporters: “It is really important to acknowledge that we have a very high uptake of vaccines in Ireland, well over 90%, and that’s a testament to the Irish people who believe in science and also the success of the HSE’s vaccination programme.”

“But there are some groups where the uptake has been pretty low – people who come from Eastern Europe, it’s been pretty low.

“And we think that is maybe linked to the fact that they’re not receiving information in their own language or sometimes are relying on media from their home countries.”

“We see that with the Brazilian and Romanian communities as well.”

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheal Martin had also indicated that the Government was working to address low vaccine uptake.

Mr Martin said there has been a steady increase in the number of unvaccinated people, including pregnant women.

“In terms of targeted (vaccine) campaigns, the HSE is doing that through bespoke, specific, targeted advertising in various media, and multimedia, for example, in terms of targeted advertisements through different languages.

“That’s very important.

Expand Close Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)

“We do know from talking to colleagues across Europe, some countries have a higher level of resistance to vaccination, and perhaps always will have, and that could be due to historic reasons, in terms of the relationship that they would have had with the State in previous times.

“So in terms of the manifestation of that in Ireland, the response has to be a very specific targeting of vaccination information and materials to different communities with a view to increasing the opportunity.

“Officials this morning said there has been a steady increase in the number of unvaccinated people who have now come forward to get vaccinated.

“More pregnant women are also coming forward to get vaccinated. So that type of targeted approach will continue.”

Mr Varadkar also encouraged anyone who is eligible for a booster vaccine to receive one in the coming weeks.

He said that while Ireland’s vaccination programme was among the best in the world, the re-introduction of restrictions could not be ruled out if pressure on hospitals becomes unsustainable.

“Nobody can rule it out,” Mr Varadkar told reporters.

“It can’t be taken off the table but we do believe we can avoid it.”

He said that the country was seeing very high levels of Covid-19 cases.

“The question is to what extent that translates into hospitalisations, ICU numbers and deaths,” he said.

On Thursday, 2,605 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

There are currently 487 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 99 people in intensive care.