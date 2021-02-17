Government backs behavioural study into public’s response to Covid-19 infection

The Government and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) are to carry out a behavioural study into the public’s perceptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of the Taoiseach and the ESRI launched SAM, the Social Activity Measure, recording the public response to the risk of Covid-19 infection over time.

Designed by the ESRI’s behavioural research unit (Bru), SAM is an anonymous, interactive, online study that surveys people about their recent activity.

The study offers insight into where and how risks of transmission arise.

SAM aims to inform policy regarding the opening of parts of the economy and society.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “I am delighted to launch this key research initiative.

“As our vaccination programme ramps up, we continue to rely on our behaviour as the best defence against contracting and spreading Covid-19.

“This research will be play an important part in helping us to understand more fully how restrictions affect our behaviour, ensuring that data and insight is the foundation for all of our policy decisions and communications approaches.”

The study will run alongside other data sources, including the Amarach Public Opinion survey.

The survey is to give the Government a picture of how people are behaving as well as peoples’ attitudes with respect to restrictions, what is working well and what may need to be adjusted at a given point in time.

The study will collect data from 1,000 respondents every two weeks.

The first set of results from the research will be published on gov.ie on Friday February 19.

