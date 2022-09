A child has been rushed to hospital following an incident at a house in Co Clare (PA)

A young girl has been rushed to hospital following an incident at a house in Co Clare.

Gardai said the child suffered serious injuries at a property in Clareabbey.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8am on Tuesday.

The girl was taken to Limerick University Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Gardai said that investigations are ongoing and no further information is available.