Girl dies in farm accident in Co Donegal

A young girl has died in a farming accident in Co Donegal.

The incident happened at a family farm in the Malin area of Inishowen at around 5.20pm on Wednesday.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and her body removed to Altnagelvin Area Hospital across the border.

Gardai in Carndonagh are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The scene was preserved for a full technical examination on Wednesday evening and the local coroner was notified.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also been informed about the fatality.

PA Media