Gerry Hutch arrives back in Ireland after extradition from Spain

Gerry “The Monk” Hutch has arrived back in Ireland after being extradited from Spain on a European Arrest Warrant.

Hutch, 59, was arrested on arrival at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnell, and is set to appear before the Special Criminal Court on Wednesday night, in connection with the murder of David Byrne in the Regency Hotel shooting in 2016.

He was extradited from Madrid on board a military aircraft under heavy security, arriving in Dublin at around 7pm.

Expand Close Balloons, flowers, photos and messages at the site of the former Regency Hotel in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Balloons, flowers, photos and messages at the site of the former Regency Hotel in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

A Garda statement said: “Gardai attached to the Extradition Unit, GNBCI have extradited a Irish male in his 50s from Spain on a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Irish Authorities.

“The male was arrested on arrival at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnell, on foot of a domestic arrest warrant issued by the Special Criminal Court for the murder of David Byrne, by a senior investigator from Ballymun Garda Station investigating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel on the 5th October 2016.”

Hutch was arrested in Fuengirola in southern Spain in August, where he had been in hiding since a European Arrest Warrant was issued by the Irish High Court last April.