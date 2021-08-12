Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch arrested in Spain

Balloons, flowers, photos and messages at the site of the former Regency Hotel in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gerard Hutch, known as “The Monk”, has been arrested in Spain.

PA news agency understands that the 58-year-old was arrested on a European Arrest Warrant issued in relation to the attack on the Regency Hotel in 2016, in which Kinahan gang member David Byrne was shot dead.

Byrne was shot dead by members of the Hutch gang at a boxing weigh-in on February 5, 2016.

Gardai have always believed the intended target was crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

The violent shooting at the North Dublin hotel sparked a bloody gang war that claimed 18 lives.

Kinahan was identified in the High Court in Dublin as a senior figure who “controlled and managed” the operations of the Kinahan organised crime group.

The international crime syndicate has been involved in the smuggling of drugs and guns into Ireland, the UK and Europe.

In recent times, Kinahan has attempted to re-brand himself as a boxing promoter.

But he drew further scrutiny when it was revealed he played a key role in organising the heavyweight championship fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Kinahan claimed to have stepped away from boxing after the controversy that followed, but a recent BBC Panorama investigation revealed he still holds close links with the sport.