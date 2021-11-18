Garth Brooks to play two gigs in Dublin next year

Garth Brooks will play two concerts at Croke Park in Dublin next September (PA)

Garth Brooks has announced he will play two Irish concerts next September following months of rumours.

Tickets to see the country music star will go on sale next Thursday.

Aiken Promotions said the shows, taking place in Dublin’s Croke Park, will be the only European dates he plays next year.

They will take place on September 9 and 10.

In September, reports emerged that Brooks’s team was applying for a licence to play at the Dublin stadium.

★★ 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 ★★ @garthbrooks will play @CrokePark, Dublin on the 9th & 10th September 2022. Croke Park will be the only European Venue Garth will play in 2022 💥



🎟️Tickets on sale THURSDAY 25th Nov @ 8am🎟️ pic.twitter.com/Ru6YuU6XcU — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) November 18, 2021

It is understood he could play up to five concerts, however only two have been confirmed so far.

Seated tickets are priced at 81.00 euro and standing at 65.45 euro.

The Friends In Low Places singer was forced to cancel five concerts in 2014 following a licensing dispute with local authorities.

Dublin City Council said at the time that it would only grant licences for three of the concerts, however the singer refused to perform unless all five went ahead.

Hundreds of thousands of fans were disappointed when they were cancelled.

The decision was made following complaints from local residents about parking and cleaning issues.