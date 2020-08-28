Gardai to receive tough new powers to shut pubs breaking coronavirus rules

The Cabinet decided to propose legislation to be considered when the Dail resumes on Wednesday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gardai will receive tough new powers to shut pubs which break Ireland’s coronavirus rules, the Government said.

Fines of up to 2,500 euros or a maximum of six months in prison will be the sanction if bars infringing social distancing regulations refuse to close for a day.

Closure orders could be issued by a district court resulting in a pub being shut for up to 30 days.

There are no immediate plans to reopen drink-only hostelries and substantial meals will still have to be served.

Dr Ronan Glynn said an additional eight people had been admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (Julien Behal/PA)

Dr Ronan Glynn said an additional eight people had been admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (Julien Behal/PA)

The Cabinet decided to propose legislation to be considered when the Dail resumes on Wednesday.

Another 127 new cases of Covid-19 and no further deaths have been reported by the Department of Health.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “While the number of people in critical care remains stable, we have seen an additional eight people hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

“If cases continue to rise, we will see an inevitable increase in the number of people hospitalised.

“We all have a role to play in preventing that from happening.”

PA Media