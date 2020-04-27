Gardai to increase patrols at beauty spots ahead of bank holiday

Large-scale Garda checkpoints will be in operation from Tuesday in a bid to crack down on people travelling across the country ahead of the May bank holiday weekend.

Operation Fanacht will once again see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country.

The operation will run from 7am on Tuesday until the end of the May Bank Holiday weekend on Monday night.

It will involve checkpoints on many main routes, and thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes and in towns and villages.

Expand Close Gardai mount checkpoints on the border with Northern Ireland at Carrickarnon, Co Louth (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gardai mount checkpoints on the border with Northern Ireland at Carrickarnon, Co Louth (PA)

The operation will also see Gardai conduct high visibility patrols at major tourist locations, parks and beauty spots.

At any one time, there will be more than 2,500 Gardai involved in checkpoints or high visibility patrolling.

Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey said: “When we last ran Operation Fanacht there was a high level of compliance from the public. It is vital that we see that again.

“I want to thank the public for their co-operation so far. We know it has not been easy and has required significant sacrifices.

“We need this compliance to continue. This is a critical week for the country. If we all work together, we can help save the lives of our family, friends, neighbours and colleagues.”

PA Media