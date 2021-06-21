Gardai to ‘apply discretion’ on outdoor drinking laws

The Garda Commissioner is to tell all officers to “apply discretion” when dealing with restaurants and bars serving alcohol to customers in makeshift outdoor dining areas.

Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys said she spoke to Drew Harris on Monday about legal issues around outdoor drinking.

She said the Commissioner will issue guidance to all gardai on using discretion when enforcing licensing laws for outdoor dining.

It means that restaurants and bars acting responsibly will not be penalised for serving alcohol in areas that would usually be prohibited under licencing laws.

Expand Close People enjoy drinks on Market Street in Carlingford, Co Louth (Liam McBurney/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People enjoy drinks on Market Street in Carlingford, Co Louth (Liam McBurney/PA)

The clarification comes after gardai in Galway raised issues around the legality of serving alcohol without the proper court orders.

A licence allows the publican to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, however bylaws may restrict drinking in outdoor areas.

Speaking in Co Monaghan, Ms Humphreys said it has been an issue in one part of the country.

“To be clear there are so many people who have enjoyed eating out and having a drink outdoors over this weekend alone,” Ms Humphreys added.

“I want to compliment those who have done so very successfully. In fact, I was out in Monaghan myself last night and it was a credit to the publicans and to the hospitality sector the way in which they are handling the outdoor dining and drinking.

“There has been an issue in one part of the country. A local issue and I would say to those people involved, sit down and try and find a local solution.

“I spoke with the Commissioner (Harris) this morning and he has assured me that the gardai will apply discretion and will be sending a communique to his organisation today to confirm that.

I am confident that it can continue and it has been taking place right across the country now for the past week or so and it has worked successfully. Heather Humphreys

“This has worked extremely well right across the country, there is one area where there seems to be difficulties.

“I would like them to sit down and try and work that out.”

The minister said she spoke with Attorney General Paul Gallagher about the issue, adding that they will make any necessary changes.

“The Government will support the hospitality sector in providing outdoor dining and allowing people to go out and enjoy themselves as we recover from this pandemic,” she added.

“I am confident that it can continue and it has been taking place right across the country now for the past week or so and it has worked successfully.

“The gardai have my full support and the Commissioner has confirmed that discretion will be applied.”

Aontu leader Peadar Toibin accused the government of “incompetency” over its handling of the legal requirements of on-street drinking.

“It really beggars belief the level to which the government has mismanaged the hospitality industry,” he added.

“Firstly, Leo Varadkar has admitted that there is no science behind the arbitrary distinction between food and drink eaten inside a pub/restaurant, and food eaten inside a hotel.

“That the whole hospitality sector is not operating under the same science and regulations is incredible.

“Secondly, Ireland is a significant outlier in being one of the few countries in Europe that stills bans indoor dining and drinking.

“It’s incredible that the Restaurant Association of Ireland has had to lodge papers in the High Court to challenge this.”