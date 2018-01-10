Gardai seize watches, drone and cash in organised crime crackdown
Two Rolex watches, a drone and 4,500 euro in cash have been seized by gardai in a crackdown on organised crime.
The Criminal Assets Bureau raided nine premises across Dublin's south inner city and in Dun Laoghaire, including a house and a number of businesses.
Gardai said officers seized a large amount of documentation and evidence, that they believed related to the proceeds of crime, and also took away mobile phones and other electronic devices.
The drone was said to be able to be used for recording.
The raids were carried out in Rialto, Francis Street and other south inner city locations in Dublin and in Dun Laoghaire.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, gardai said.
